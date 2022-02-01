TrueFort Expands Advisory Board with Healthcare, Financial, and Intelligence Community Executives

Emerging Leader in Real-Time Workload Protection Adds Security Leaders from Humana, Markel, and NSA

WEEHAWKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Applicationprotection—TrueFort, the real-time workload protection company, today announced that Parthasarathi Chakraborty, Head of Enterprise Security Architecture, Engineering and Innovation at Humana, Debora Plunkett, former National Security Agency executive and Patricia Titus, Chief Privacy and Information Security Officer at Markel Corporation have joined the TrueFort Advisory Board and will provide guidance on corporate, customer, and product strategies.

“Parthasarathi, Deborah, and Patricia bring decades of cyber security expertise from the healthcare, financial services, and intelligence community sectors to our advisory board,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO of TrueFort. “Their background as both practitioners and industry leaders in their respective fields will help us grow our business and continue to innovate the TrueFort platform.”

Parthasarathi Chakraborty is Head of Enterprise Security Architecture, Engineering, and Innovation at Fortune 500 healthcare insurance provider Humana. He has held senior executive security roles at BMO Financial Group, Guardian Life, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Merrill Lynch.

Debora Plunkett is a former National Security Agency executive, Principal of cyber security consulting firm Plunkett Associates LLC, Senior Fellow at Harvard’s Belfer Center, and Board Member for several publicly traded companies.

Patricia Titus is Chief Privacy and Information Security Officer at Markel Corporation. She has served as CISO for Freddie Mac, Symantec, Unisys, and TSA. Patricia is also a Board Member for Black Kite and Girl Scouts of Virginia, and an advisor for the Executive Women’s Forum and YL Ventures.

They join current TrueFort Advisors:

Dr. Edward G. Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber



Marios Damianides, CISA, CISM, CPA, retired partner in the advisory practice of EY



Motti Finkelstein, Advisor at Capri Ventures and CTO-Capital Markets at BMO Financial Group



Steve Katz, Founder and President of Security Risk Solutions, LLC, Executive Advisor, Deloitte, and widely known as the first CISO



Izak Mutlu, former VP Information Security (CISO) at Salesforce



Adam Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Articulate



Scott Seese, Managing Director and Chief Information Officer for LPL Financial



Robert Strickland, Founder and CEO of M37 Ventures



Bob Williams, Advisor and Venture Partner, Canaan

About TrueFort

TrueFort is the leader in delivering zero trust protection for critical applications. Leveraging unique real-time, adaptive trust, and cloud-to-ground capabilities, TrueFort’s Fortress platform detects and contains security threats before they become business risks. Founded by former IT executives from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, leading global enterprises trust TrueFort to deliver unprecedented application visibility and security. For more information visit https://truefort.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

