Travel-Friendly KODAK STEP Slim Instant Mobile Photo Printer Debuts at Pepcom

KODAK STEP Instant Printer Line Expands to Include a Portable Mobile Printer to Easily Capture and Print Life’s Moments on the Go

EDISON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KodakSlim–Today, Kodak brand licensee, C+A Global, announced the availability of the KODAK STEP Slim Instant Mobile Photo Printer at Pepcom’s Digital Experience in New York City. Sporting a more compact design, this newest addition to the STEP Instant Print Line is the perfect summer accessory. Its easy-to-use, travel-friendly design won’t take up unnecessary space, meaning it can go anywhere with you so that you never miss the chance to capture the moment on the spot. Other STEP instant print products include the KODAK STEP Instant Mobile Photo Printer, KODAK STEP Instant Print Digital Camera, and KODAK STEP Touch Instant Print Digital Camera.





The new STEP Slim Instant Mobile Photo Printer still retains the characteristics that make the STEP Instant Print Line so popular, just packaged into a more compact design – at just three quarters of an inch. It prints out each 2” x 3” photo in under 60 seconds on sticky-backed Zink paper, eliminating the need to swap out ink cartridges.

“Today, more than ever, people are constantly on-the-go. Consumers want products that fit into their more flexible lifestyles. They want quick, compact, and efficient. We created the STEP Slim Mobile Photo Printer to give users instant print action without sacrificing space or portability,” states Jessica Bitran, public relations director at C+A Global.

Through the free KODAK STEP Prints App, you can connect the Slim Printer to your phone and gain instant access to the editing suite. In the app you can easily edit, brighten, add frames, and customize all your favorites from your camera roll before bringing them to life.

The STEP Slim Instant Mobile Printer is available now on Amazon for $79.99.

If you are attending Pepcom’s Digital Experience at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City today, stop by our stand to check out the STEP Slim Printer and the vast product portfolio on display, which includes Kodak-licensed instant print products, projectors, and film converters.

About Kodak

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide – directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, follow us on Twitter @Kodak, or like us on Facebook at Kodak.

About C+A Global

C&A Marketing, Inc., doing business as C+A Global, is a leading manufacturer, distributor and online reseller of consumer products, electronics, cameras and photographic equipment. Headquartered in Edison, N.J, C+A Global operates with over 50+ years of industry experience in its management team. The depth and breadth of C+A Global’s inventory is constantly expanding, as is its presence and reputation in the consumer products marketplace.

For additional information on these Kodak products, visit us at kodakphotoplus.com, follow us on Twitter @KodakPlus, like us on Facebook at Kodak Plus, and follow @KodakPlus on Instagram.

The Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from Kodak.

