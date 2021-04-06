Tod Bush Leadership Center Improves Live, Online Presentations with Brightline Presenter Lighting Kit

Bridgeville, Penn. – April 5, 2021 – Brightline, a leading manufacturer of video lighting systems, today announced the Tod Bush Leadership Center in Addison, Texas, has installed a Presenter Lighting Kit in its main training room to help deliver better presentations for live and online audiences.

The TBLC offers faith-based training, retreat hosting, and affordable office space for churches and nonprofits. In early January, the center hosted an online seminary class focused on the mental health of full-time ministers. While the event was well received, Brian Summerall, director of the TBLC, was not happy with the “dull” presenter lighting.

“Lighting makes all the difference,” he said. “We have studio lights, but they’re obtrusive. We needed to find a solution – and Brightline was the solution.”

In late February, the Presenter Lighting Kit was installed in the main training room, which holds up to 35 people and is equipped with two PTZ cameras for live streaming. “We love the new lights,” said Summerall. “They are compact, easy to install, and they look great, especially with the back lighting.”

According to Summerall, the Presenter Lighting Kit delivers focused lighting that does not overwhelm the instructor or distract from the aesthetics of the room. “No one knows they’re there. They blend into the room until you turn them on,” he added. “The instructor is not going to notice, but the people online are going to see a big difference.”

“The Tod Bush Leadership Center installation is a perfect example of how the Presenter Lighting Kit can help speakers in live and remote settings,” explained Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner. “Videoconferencing and streaming content will continue to be important for business and educational applications. Teachers, company executives, and others need good lighting that’s focused on them, where it belongs, without washing out presentations on nearby screens.”

Introduced last year, the Presenter Lighting Kit uses PoE (Power over Ethernet) and wireless control to deliver simple, affordable lighting for single presenters. It is designed around a familiar three-point lighting design, and uses Flex-T recessed lighting LED panels for drop ceilings or drywall. The PoE control unit allows for IP control for reduced installation costs, while its COR-TAP Wi-Fi hotspot allows access to system configuration through any web browser.

About Brightline

A leading manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting systems for broadcast, videoconference, e‑learning, and government, Brightline’s mission is to enable communication through clarity. With more than 5,000 customers in over 35 countries, Brightline specializes in enhancing the presentation of visual images by providing high quality, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective evolutionary lighting solutions. Get enlightened at brightlines.com.