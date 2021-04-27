Three Forks Ranch Selects Suite Of Agilysys Property Management, Point Of Sale, Spa & Inventory Management Solutions

Luxury Resort Looks To Agilysys For Cloud-Native SaaS Solutions Including Agilysys Stay PMS, Agilysys Spa, Agilysys Seat, InfoGenesis POS And Agilysys Eatec

ALPHARETTA, GA.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Three Forks Ranch has selected Agilysys Cloud-Native SaaS solutions for its premier wellness destination resort on the Colorado/Wyoming border including Agilysys Stay PMS, Agilysys Spa for spa management, Agilysys Seat for venue reservations, Agilysys InfoGenesis POS and Agilysys Eatec for inventory and procurement management.

Three Forks Ranch is one of the premier wellness destinations in the world. With a private ski mountain, America’s finest trout stream, a sublime spa, and Mayo Clinic certified wellness staff available at all times, the luxury resort also offers gourmet dining, deluxe suites, a world-class teaching school, The Kitchen Academy, and direct access to Mayo Clinic, including the Mayo Clinic Executive Health Program.

“When we realized it was time to replace our existing PMS, we looked for a solution that was very guest interactive and would not only communicate with the guests, but also allow our staff to have an entire view of the guest across our property and services,” said Jenn Clements, the resort’s General Manager of Guests and Recreation. “With a modern tightly integrated suite of products, Agilysys understood our vision and offered a comprehensive flexible solution suite that others could not. Agilysys will help us to improve guest management and continue to deliver a 5-star experience.”

The Agilysys integrated solution suite will provide Three Forks Ranch a single view of the guest allowing staff to access guest preferences and itineraries at every interaction throughout the guest journey. With a modern, easy to use interface and support for mobile devices, staff can spend more time focused on the guest, from check-in to spa treatments, retail sales, and venue and food & beverage management, while efficiently managing resort operations.

Agilysys Stay is a cloud-native SaaS, PMS that allows users to focus on connecting with guests on a personal level. As a one-stop solution, Stay provides the capability to increase revenue, improve occupancy and inventory management, reduce costs, and increase brand and guest satisfaction for properties from small destination resorts to large national chains. Agilysys Stay delivers intuitive PMS functionality across operations that empowers users to deliver more meaningful guest experiences.

Agilysys Spa is a cloud-native SaaS spa management solution that helps bring an exclusive spa experience to each and every guest. Modern, mobile software delivers an effortless check-in and staff scheduling process, while intuitive drag and drop appointment management helps maximize therapist and treatment room utilization. Operators can grow revenue with yield management insights that include real-time availability and optimized pricing, as well as the ability to book group services and manage retail items. And integration with PMS and POS solutions, makes it easy to share data across the enterprise for a comprehensive view of the guest.

InfoGenesis POS is a modern, award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications supporting Windows, Android and iOS devices. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis will allow the property to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

Agilysys Seat is a cloud-native SaaS online seat reservation, wait-list and venue management system that is designed to display and manage seat availability for a wide range of venues including restaurants, pool cabanas, stadia and arenas, gaming table seats and more. Agilysys Seat offers guests the ability to choose their preferred location or server while optimizing venue usage and enabling social distancing.

Agilysys Eatec is a full-featured inventory, procurement and production system designed specifically for the hospitality and foodservice industries. Along with its core purchasing, inventory, recipe, forecasting, production and sales analysis functions, the software also offers modules for catering, cycle planning, retail management, nutrition and allergens.

“We are pleased to add Three Forks Ranch to our list of exclusive hotel and resort customers,” said Darren Student, VP Sales at Agilysys. “Agilysys’ comprehensive integrated yet modular set of solutions comes complete with open APIs that support easy integration not only among our own products but with 3rd party applications as well. This unique combination of tightly integrated end-to-end Agilysys hospitality products with API-based extensibility ensures streamlined implementations and continued rapid innovation. With a single integrated view of the guest across their property from hotel to spa, activities and food & beverage venues, Agilysys will help Three Forks Ranch provide an exceptional guest experience while driving increased revenue and optimizing operational efficiencies.”

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

Contacts

Media: Robert Shecterle, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6046, [email protected]

Investors: Jessica Hennessy, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6116, [email protected]