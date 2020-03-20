The Toilet Paper Exchange Announces GigaMonster as Corporate Support and Donor: Company Joins to Contribute Much Needed Hand Sanitizer

Trevelino/Keller and GigaMonster Networks to Host TP Toss Friday, March 20, 3:00 p.m.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following the success of its first TP Toss, the Toilet Paper Exchange announces its first corporate donation from leading fiber-based internet provider, GigaMonster. Initially created to supply those in need with toilet paper, GigaMonster’s contribution extends the offering to include hand sanitizer – another household supply that is in high demand and difficult to find. A few representatives from Trevelino/Keller and GigaMonster will host a toilet paper and hand sanitizer toss on Friday, March 20 at 3pm at the 1016 Lofts Apartments (1016 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA 30318).

The Toilet Paper Exchange was created by digital marketing and PR agency, Trevelino/Keller, to help those needing toilet paper. The company held its first TP Toss on Monday, March 16 where gloved team members tossed two rolls into open car windows out of respect for social distancing. Friday’s toss will be conducted in the same fashion.

“We’re encouraged that we have our first business contribute much needed hand sanitizer. We hope this will encourage other groups to look at assets they have on hand that can benefit the community,” shares Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller.

In addition to Friday’s toss, the Toilet Paper Exchange is fulfilling requests from nursing homes and assisted living facilities seeking supplies in the coming weeks.

“We were inspired by Trevelino/Keller’s quick response to support the Atlanta community during this challenging time. GigaMonster maintains a supply of hand sanitizers that are used for technician visits and marketing events. Therefore, we reached out to join the cause,” says Lindsay Whitehurst, Chief Marketing Officer at GigaMonster Networks.

Organizations that are interested in donating supplies and/or serving as a TP Toss Collection Point, please visit http://toiletpaperexchange.com/TKTossPartner. For location updates, check out T/K’s social properties – Facebook and Instagram.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a 360 reputation marketing firm. It helps companies differentiate themselves utilizing the most efficient digital public relations and marketing capabilities. Successful across B2B and B2C, it has a diversified base of experience in technology, healthcare, financial services, franchising as well as more mainstream segments like food and beverage, retail and consumer goods. Groovy Studios, its creative brand, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm ranks as the year’s 12th fastest growing, second in Atlanta, with national rankings in nine industry segments. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

About GigaMonster

GigaMonster provides fiber-based Scary Fast Internet™ to residents of multi-dwelling communities and commercial buildings in more than 45 major U.S. markets at speeds up to 10 Gbps. As one of the nation’s fastest growing gigabit internet providers, GigaMonster offers the absolute best customer experience available, delivering higher occupancies, longer retention rates and increased property values. To learn more, visit www.gigamonster.net.

Contacts

Kate Laird



(404) 214-0722 Ext. 125



[email protected]