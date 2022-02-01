The nominations of the 34th Huading Awards were announced, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was selected as the Winner of Global Film Satisfaction Survey

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The nominees for the 34th Huading Awards with satisfaction survey in global film were announced in Los Angeles, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” won the Winner of Global Film Satisfaction Survey. “The Suicide Squad”, “Drive My Car”, “L’événement”, “Jai Bhim” and “Dune” were nominated for the Best Global Picture.





The scope of the 34th Huading Awards with satisfaction survey in global film is for outstanding films around the world from 1 January to 31 December 2021.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which was released on 17 December 2021, won the winner of highest-grossing films in just one week after its release, with a final box office of $1.92 billion, making it the highest-grossing film around the world since the outbreak of COVID-19. The film achieved such good box office results indicating that it has a great reputation and satisfaction among global audiences, so it deserves to be ranked as the winner of global film satisfaction survey at Huading Awards with satisfaction survey in global film in this year. The nominations for every award also go on their own way.

In the competition for Best Global Picture, five films from four countries were nominated, including The Suicide Squad (U.S), Drive My Car (Japan), L’événement (France), Jai Bhim (India) and Dune (U.S), which are all excellent works of audience praise and artistic quality.

“The Suicide Squad ” and “Dune” stood out for their extraordinary imagination, stunning visual effects and high artistic standards, though they were both commercial blockbusters. With its unique artistic temperament, the Japanese film “Drive My Car” has swept all the major film awards around the world, including the Oscar, so its nomination for Best Global Picture was expected. “L’événement”, a French film about a teenage girl having an illegal abortion, won the Golden Lion for Best Film at last year’s Venice International Film Festival and impressed audiences and judges with its complex emotions and human secrecy. Indian film “Jai Bhim” revealed the dark side of caste system in Indian society, with full characters, wonderful plot and strong critical realistic significance. Therefore it’s no surprise which one of these five films will win Best Global Picture.

Contacts

Los Angeles, USA



Sohia Song



[email protected]

(+853) 65221547