The Knot Magazine Launches the Inspiration Issue, Featuring YouTube Sensation LaurDIY as the Cover Star

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Knot Magazine, a leading wedding publication, today reveals its Summer 2023 Inspiration issue featuring crafting expert and content creator Lauren Riihimaki, aka LaurDIY, as the cover star. Launching during prime wedding planning season, the Inspiration issue is the first in a series of volumes designed to support couples through each phase of their planning journey with richer content, personalized interactive features and in-depth spotlights on the wedding pros disrupting the industry. The Knot Magazine’s refresh comes at a pivotal moment, as the next generation of couples says “I do.”

“As Gen Z enters peak marrying age, we’re excited to refresh the pages of The Knot Magazine with more relatable and authentic inspiration, stories and guidance to serve as a valuable resource couples can interact with and return to throughout their wedding planning journey,” said Lauren Kay, Executive Editor of The Knot. “Leaning on our over 20 years of expertise as a leading wedding publication, we’re committed to a deeper and richer exploration of issues that are most relevant for today’s couples, and creating an immersive wedding planning experience within the pages of our magazine. We’re excited to feature the queen of creativity, LaurDIY, to help inspire and encourage our community of engaged readers as they chart their own path to their wedding day.”

Cover star Riihimaki is a YouTube sensation and recently engaged influencer with over 8 million YouTube subscribers and 4 million Instagram followers. She reveals exclusive details about her love story, what’s inspiring her wedding planning and why she’s not DIYing her big day, but is instead turning to wedding pros. She also shares how she’s navigating planning decisions and why working with vendors is so important to her. “On the day of my wedding, I’d love to just be as present as possible—without worrying about whether the floral arrangement I put together is actually up to par with what a professional would’ve done. I’ve seen how emotionally and physically draining the process can be,” said Riihimaki.

Riihimaki also expressed her excitement to inspire others through her own celebration. “I’m happy to share so much of it,” she reflects. “A lot of my audience is going through similar life stages, which is really fun. They’ll send me vendors—planners and photographers they’ve used—which is incredible. It feels like a totally different community now that I’m transitioning into this period of my life.”

Always on the pulse of emerging talent within the wedding industry, The Knot also introduces the Ones to Watch within the Inspiration issue. A first-ever industry list that recognizes 26 emerging wedding professionals, The Knot Ones to Watch honors those creating exceptional experiences for couples and elevating the art of wedding planning through their remarkable talent and expertise. Chosen by The Knot editors plus industry experts, The Knot Ones to Watch recognizes the next generation of leaders in the wedding professional community across five categories: The Innovator, The Advocate, The Connector, The Realist and The Mentor. For the full list of winners, visit theknot.com/onestowatch.

Additional features in The Knot Summer 2023 Inspiration issue include:

“The Dying Art of Seamstresses,” an in-depth investigative feature about the diminishing pool of alterations experts.

“Freshly Picked Ring Report,” a look at rings that stand out—from fancy shapes to bold colors.

“Standout Stems,” a guide to the most popular wedding flowers.

“Get the Prenup,” an article that explores why people should shed the stigma and obtain a prenuptial agreement.

“Mix it Up,” a guide on how to add personality to wedding china.

“Mythical Honeymoon Spots,” an overview of nine must-visit destinations to explore before they potentially fade away due to environmental factors.

Real wedding inspiration, including a spring soiree with a bold palette and whimsical butterfly details, a colorful SoCal beach bash, surprise nuptials and a rehearsal dinner that mixes pizzeria and deli vibes.

The Knot Magazine Summer 2023 issue is available on newsstands nationwide beginning April 25, 2023, and online here for single-copy purchases and subscriptions. From florists to planners, couples can turn to The Knot Vendor Marketplace as a resource to find and book their dream wedding team.

About The Knot

The Knot offers everything couples need to enjoy bringing their wedding celebration to life—from inspiration and relatable advice to finding the perfect local vendors and creating and managing guest experiences, wedding registries, invitations and more. The most trusted authority on wedding planning reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through TheKnot.com; the iOS and Android mobile app with the most 5-star reviews, The Knot Wedding Planner; and The Knot national wedding magazine and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s authentic to them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

