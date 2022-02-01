The Fresh Market Opens 160th Store in Carmel, IN

Best in America brings shoppers a new and unique sensory experience

The Fresh Market, Inc. opened its 160th store in Carmel, IN., now totaling five locations in the state and marking the second in Carmel, an Indianapolis suburb. As a destination for epicurean discovery, The Fresh Market differentiates itself from the competition with an unmatched assortment of hard-to-find delicious specialty fresh foods and ingredients sourced locally and from around the world.





To celebrate the grand opening, a celebration featuring a “bread breaking” ceremony, vendor sampling, specialty presentations, giveaways, drawings and more was held on May 24 to officially welcome Carmel guests to The Fresh Market. The store will be offering special deals and promotions throughout Memorial Day weekend.

The store, located at 1392 S. Rangeline Rd., offers a wide selection of fresh produce, meats, seafood, and bakery items, as well as a variety of prepared foods, a large gourmet cheese selection, and wines. It features a full-service floral department and a special sensory experience for its guests—a center store culinary kitchen called The Square. Guests now have a made-to-order station featuring hot soups, customizable burrito bowls and wraps, torta and Cuban sandwiches, and build your own fresh salad. Guests can also choose from an assortment of fresh hot foods including roasted salmon, in-house slow roasted pulled pork with signature sauce, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, in-house fried chicken, hot sides and much more. All items are created with distinct flavors, fresh ingredients, and recipes uniquely developed by The Fresh Market. Coffee lovers can also check out The Fresh Market’s $0.99 Coffee by the Cup, which offers a wide array of unique and curated flavors, including seasonal blends.⁠

“We’re proud to expand in the Carmel community and provide guests with an inspired, unique shopping experience that will pique the interest of food lovers,” stated Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. “Our team has worked hard to create a store that not only offers the freshest and highest-quality products, but also provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere for our guests.”

Guests will also be able to sign up and start saving with The Fresh Market’s The Ultimate Loyalty Experience that’s free to join and takes seconds! Members of the program can take advantage of automatically loaded and curated member-only loyalty offers, digital coupons and “The Club Hub” purchase frequency programs, which allow guests to earn free items or dollars off favorite items (for example, cheese and coffee clubs), and a free Slice of Ultimate Birthday Cake during the Member’s birthday month.

The new store is open seven days a week, from 8am to 9pm. Customers can also shop online and enjoy curbside pickup or home delivery through The Fresh Market’s website or mobile app.*

In addition, The Fresh Market is committed to supporting the communities it serves through Feeding America® food banks. The new store in Carmel has partnered with the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to donate food to people in need.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

