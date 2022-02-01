Telestream’s Latest Inspect 2110 Monitoring Solution Offers Enhanced Visibility for Broadcast Engineers

New 180Gbps capable platform, with flexible software options, increases diagnostic efficiency with automated network-wide monitoring to proactively notify engineers of issues



Nevada City, California, May 4, 2022 – Telestream®, a global leader in workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced the latest version of Inspect 2110, the company’s award winning IP video monitoring solution for ST 2110 media networks.

As Broadcast media networks transition from SDI to IP, engineers and operators can lose visibility of the high volume of activity on their network and the continual changes to their content. Inspect 2110 ensures reliability within hybrid SDI-over-IP and ST 2110 deployments by utilizing a “monitoring by exception” approach to proactively notify engineers of any quality issues within facilities and across networks. The latest version features a 180Gbps bandwidth-capable platform and an entirely new way to think about the Inspect 2110 probe.

Inspect 2110 is now configurable based on bandwidth monitoring needs and offers options that allow it to be easily tailored to specific applications in contribution monitoring, multiple-studio monitoring, and live and production applications for monitoring multiple vehicles from a single location. New features include a high-performance platform, an audio and video remote viewer, automatic detection of frozen and black frames, and compliance measurements for loudness (CALM)

“As live remote production becomes increasingly widespread, and ST 2110 multiplies the number of essences we must monitor and diagnose, the Inspect 2110 probe enables a wide array of media essence characteristics to be automatically monitored, with no human intervention required until a problem has been identified,” says Agostino Canepa, Product Manager, Inspect 2110. “Automated, unmanned, 24/7 monitoring of any size ST 2110 / ST 2022-6 network is the best way to maximize the productivity of highly skilled engineering resources because it lets them focus on fixing problems instead of searching for them.”

Within Inspect 2110, users can click on the “View in PRISM” button to redirect an anomalous IP stream to a chosen PRISM media analysis instrument, where an engineer can see and analyze the problem in depth. These deep dive diagnostics provide one-click access to fine-grained debugging of the video, audio, and ancillary streams as well as, crucially, the PTP timing.

“Traditional A/V monitoring systems, like multiviewers, focus on humans visually verifying the correctness and integrity of the content one stream at a time, 24/7,” says Canepa. “Often more than one of these traditional products is needed to monitor the many key signals of a ST 2110 network, such as PTP, Network QoS, Video QoE, and Essence correctness. Inspect 2110 offers all of these capabilities in one product. Automated monitoring speeds up issue resolution while simultaneously freeing up highly skilled technical personnel to work on more critical tasks. You can’t do that with a multiviewer, and when combined with Teletream’s PRISM waveform monitors, you can’t do that with anything else.”

Unlike traditional solutions, Inspect 2110 provides unmanned monitoring of any/all audio, video, and ancillary data. It automatically confirms hundreds of stream parameters against their expected values and only alerts the operator when a notable event/error condition occurs. Inspect 2110 then offers the data and tools to quickly troubleshoot the flagged error condition.

Inspect 2110 will also monitor PTP behavior such as verifying PTP timing signal accuracy, validate that proper video and audio signals are being carried in each stream, confirm that redundant streams are identical and in sync, and identify any stream that is out of compliance with applicable standards.

