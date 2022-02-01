Telestream Releases Latest Member of Lightspeed Live Server Family – Lightspeed Live C2+￼

Telestream, a global leader in workflow automation, media processing, video quality monitoring, and test and synchronization solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced Lightspeed Live C2+, the latest member of the Lightspeed Live server family. The latest C2+ model has four high performance SDI ports for maximum ingest flexibility in the most demanding workflows.

Built for operators and engineers who need to stream live events or capture feeds for post-production, Lightspeed Live servers deliver enterprise-class live streaming and capture for media and entertainment companies, corporations, government agencies and educational facilities. With 4 channels of 3G HD-SDI inputs, Lightspeed Live C2+ is 30% less expensive per channel than previous generation configurations. The new server also supports UHD ingest for many formats.

“We continue to make advancements in the Lightspeed Live server family to support the enhancements being made to the Capture and Stream software,” says Scott Matics, Senior Director Product Management at Telestream. “As remote productions become more sophisticated, state-of-the-art live capture and streaming hardware servers ensure performance and reliability for the most demanding productions.”

Purpose-built applications for capture and live streaming workflows

Lightspeed Live Capture is an application that runs on a Lightspeed Live server for ingesting high resolution and proxy files for use in production, post-production, and broadcast workflows. It includes RS422 VTR control for automated tape ingest. Lightspeed Live Capture can operate as a standalone capture device, a multiple server capture farm or be integrated directly into a Vantage domain of any size.

To expand a system and increase the channel count, users can simply add additional Lightspeed Live Capture servers and add their services through a common database and control them via common user interfaces. “The integration of Lightspeed Live Capture servers with Vantage allows for unlimited workflow possibilities which makes the solution the most scalable, flexible and powerful media processing platform available today,” says Matics.

The Lightspeed Live Stream application delivers enterprise-class live streaming for media and entertainment companies, corporations, government agencies, and educational facilities. It can ingest multiple baseband SDI or IP video sources (MPTS, SPTS, RTMP), encode multiple variants or ABR packages, and deploy multiple sources to multiple destinations or host the origin. Lightspeed Live Stream will detect SCTE 35/104 and place an IDR (Instantaneous Decoder Refresh) frame at the boundary so that downstream equipment or server-side content replacement and ad insertion can take place seamlessly and cleanly without requiring re-encoding of the existing stream, improving quality and efficiency.

The Lightspeed Live C2+ server is available now.

To find out more information visit the Lightspeed Live page on the Telestream website.