Telestream Re-invents Monitoring for a New Generation with Expanded Line of PRISM Waveform Monitors

Nevada City, California, April 15th, 2021 — Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring, and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced six new models in its PRISM waveform monitor product line. The new models have smaller form-factors to address the space constraints in Live Production and a more affordable entry price point for budget conscious users.

With these new products, the PRISM family now offers a complete range of “Software Defined Monitoring” instruments, covering use cases from operational SDI monitoring to engineering grade IP analysis, with a common user interface throughout. The new PRISM products are designed to support both local and remote production situations up to 8K HDR. As software-defined instruments, customers can purchase a base model and add features as and when required by simply purchasing a software license; no hardware changes, no manufacturer returns, and no downtime.

“The PRISM technology platform has enabled us to create a range of form factors at affordable entry level price points, while retaining a “no penalty” software upgrade path to add higher end features as required,” said Charlie Dunn, Senior VP of Tek Video at Telestream. “We have effectively re-invented monitoring for the needs of a new generation of users and challenges.”

Remote production is fully supported, including full feature remote viewing of the PRISM display screen (noVNC required). When paired with Telestream’s Inspect 2110 probe,customers can get detailed monitoring and analysis of ST2110 IP video across their entire network. When an area of concern is flagged by Inspect 2110, a single button press launches any stream in PRISM for deep ST 2110 video waveform, audio, data, and PTP analysis to find and fix faults fast.

“Expanding the PRISM platform to this level was our vision from day one, but the collaboration with the Telestream IQ network experts to create the innovative Inspect 2110 product has surpassed everyone’s expectation of what can be achieved,” said Ian Valentine, Vice President of Product Management for Tek Video products at Telestream. “We’ve built a truly unique monitoring system that bridges the SDI/IP divide.”

The new PRISM models are more space conscious –only 5” deep– with no compromises in capability (4K/8K HDR/Wide Color Gamut, 4 inputs, Dolby Audio, 10/25G-IP and 12G-SDI). PRISM embraces a modern paradigm shift from the classic user interface that allows Telestream to provide the largest screens on the market, remote capability, and touch or keyboard/mouse operation. With a unique set of HDR tools, including the patented STOP waveform, user-defined False Color, Light Meter, and CIE charts, PRISM focuses on content and offers multiple user interface options tailored to the task and role of the user. A single product, from a single vendor, is now the waveform monitor of choice across the facility, including remote production environments, and across both engineering and production applications.

In a stark contrast to competing solutions that offer different models to suit different use cases with an array of different constraints, the PRISM platform starts at a very affordable price for simpler needs then scales up by adding functionality through software upgrades with no price penalty for upgrading to HDR, 4k or even 8k after the initial purchase. Compared to older technology products, PRISM offers the largest screen in the market (65% bigger) in the same rack space enabling staff to make better judgements on more signals.

New PRISM Models:

MPS-100, 200, 300 are single screen half-rack with a depth of only 5 inches.

MPD-100, 200, 300 are dual screen full-rack units with only 5 inches of depth.

Availability: Shipping Summer 2021 (orderable April 2021)