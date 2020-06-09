Telestream Enhances PRISM Waveform Monitor for Next Gen SDI & IP Workflow Applications

Expanded SDI / IP features for PRISM, especially remote work support, provide a complete solution for any waveform monitor application

Nevada City, California, June 9, 2020 –Telestream®, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, has announced major new functionality and software-based feature sets for its PRISM Waveform Monitor. Telestream has developed its market-leading PRISM Waveform Monitor into a single next-generation solution that is equally well suited to SDI and IP workflow applications.

With this major new version, PRISM can be optioned for all the traditional SDI Waveform Monitoring tools required in operations, compliance, quality control and post production workflows up to 8K resolution. Simultaneously, the same product offers a comprehensive suite of IP-based Waveform Monitoring tools up to 4K resolution on 25G Ethernet. PRISM includes enhanced High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) reports and tools to increase efficiency in both SDI and IP environments.

“Whether your core business is live production, OB trucks, post production or quality control, this new version of PRISM meets your needs for today and is ready for tomorrow,” commented Charlie Dunn, Senior Vice President of the Tek Video Business Unit at Telestream. “If you’re looking to upgrade existing SDI infrastructures to support HDR / 4K workflows, or planning an IP-based migration, you need a Waveform Monitor that meets all your needs today and future-proofs your investment.”

PRISM is a software-based solution, which means one physical device can be optioned to support a complete range of applications and features. It is faster, more intuitive and better suited to today’s waveform monitor demands.

Remote work capable

The PRISM user interface and API are remotely accessible, enabling remote work and social distancing production environments, which are especially relevant in the current pandemic. PRISM enables multi-user flexibility, where the operators do not need to be at the same physical location as the device. The PRISM user interface can be accessed remotely for testing, so in today’s COVID-restricted world, projects can be kept on track by remote socially distanced staff.

In addition to remote working, touchscreen and dual-screen options are supported, enabling the user to adapt to their preferred working environment. Through software options, the system can easily be featured for production, engineering, quality control, IP measurement, IP generator, 4K, 8K and more. All functionality is available on the same user interface whether working remotely or using a touch screen.

Adding more than 20 new analysis tools over 8 major releases, PRISM is now one of the market’s best established IP and SDI waveform monitor solutions, deployed by a large installed base of users that rely on PRISM to keep pace with industry changes, including technical updates such as NMOS or market drivers for remote work environments.

Trademarked company and product names are the property of their respective companies.

About Telestream

For over 20 years, Telestream® has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration; live capture, streaming, production and video quality assurance; and video and audio test solutions that make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Telestream solutions are available on premises or in the cloud as well as in hybrid combinations. Telestream is privately held with corporate headquarters located in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

For company and product information, visit www.telestream.net.

Trademarked company and product names are the property of their respective companies.