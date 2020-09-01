TEKVOX Launches ShareView Wireless Presentation System for Conference Rooms and Collaboration Systems

TEKVOX has introduced the ShareView Wireless Presentation System (79060-WPS), the perfect option for conference rooms and collaboration systems. The new ShareView Wireless allows multiple users to share content on a single display at once, and supports exceptional 4K resolution, all without requiring any wires or cabling.

Wireless presentation systems are ranked one of the Top 10 strategic technologies to improve BYOD collaboration in professional spaces. They allow users to mirror the content of their notebooks or mobile devices on a shared projector, flat panel or TV screen without plugging in any cables. Presenters can be switched at the click of a button to share ideas, concepts and media with no time wasted.

TEKVOX’S compact, agile ShareView Wireless offers the advanced functionality of a powerful multiview switcher combined with the unmatched convenience of a wireless presentation system. No more long cables running through rooms and under tables. Instead, two to four small HDMI transmitters, one per source, deliver plug-and-play functionality to make presenting from any laptop, tablet, or smartphone quick and easy. With the HDMI transmitters, no client software is needed and the point-to-point transmission is supported eliminating the need for access to the site’s WiFi network. The device also supports hardware-free access from iOS, Android and Windows devices.

“ShareView Wireless is no bare-bones system,” notes TEKVOX CEO Jim Reinhart. “It offers many premium features typically only found in expensive, high-end systems, including support of resolutions up to 4K @ 60Hz, the ability to display up to four sources at once with powerful and responsive multiview, and USB touchback/pass-through. Even better, it offers these premium features at an affordable, competitive price.”

ShareView Wireless has serial control, so it integrates seamlessly with any TEKVOX system. Users can control the system via built-in touch-to-select buttons or RS232 commands. Sources are selected quickly and easily with the push of a button, and the system’s ultra-compact design makes mounting anywhere simple and easy.

“In addition, ShareView Wireless is a completely independent system that does not require a network connection,” Reinhart points out. “ShareView Wireless breaks the dependency on an active network connection, offering full functionality without consuming valuable bandwidth.”

ShareView Wireless is shipping now and is available in two models. Model 79060-WPS includes the WMS-20 base unit and two transmitters and supports side-by-side multiview. Model 79060-WPS4 includes the WMS-40 base unit and four transmitters and supports quad multiview.