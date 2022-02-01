TEKVOX Introduces UV570 PTZ Auto-tracking Camera With 20x Optical Zoom

TEKVOX has continued to expand its camera portfolio with the addition of the UV570, a professional-grade PTZ auto-tracking camera that features 20x optical zoom, supports PoE, and requires no on-site configuration. This next-generation auto-tracking camera is the perfect option for educational environments, boardrooms, and lecture halls – any HyFlex, streaming, or video conferencing application that requires a camera to follow a presenter.

“The new, advanced UV570 reinforces the TEKVOX commitment to high-quality cameras designed for effortless usage,” says Joshua Joseph, Vice President of Sales at TEKVOX. “Expanded applications for auto-tracking cameras mean that users have come to expect plug-and-play systems with no set up and easy installation. That’s precisely what the full-featured UV570 provides.”

With support for full HD (1080p @ 60Hz) resolution, the UV570 delivers stunning, vivid video quality in any space. Its advanced AI-driven auto-tracking algorithm keeps presenters in view at all times without needing any on-site configuration or calibration. The system also includes a built-in gravity sensor to auto-adjust and re-orient the image when the camera is mounted upside-down on the ceiling.

The UV570’s 20x optical zoom provides exceptional, lossless zoom, even in large spaces. The camera offers outstandingly quiet operation and smooth PTZ movement with a wide range of motion. It features simultaneous HDMI, USB 3.0, SDI, and LAN video outputs, guaranteeing seamless compatibility with any system.

The new camera supports power via PoE network connection so there is no need for a power supply. The UV570 is controllable via RS232, RS422, RS485, VISCA, PELCO-D, PELCO-P, or IR remote.

The UV570 ships fully functional, pre-programmed, and rigorously tested. It is available now on the TEKVOX Web Store (https://tekvox.store/products/79068-a20_g2) for streamlined purchasing with an MSRP of $1992.