TEKVOX Introduces Room Mics Booster Pack, Fully-Integrated System of Array Microphones for Videoconferencing

TEKVOX has announced the release of 710BP-Room_Mics, a Drop-In booster pack designed to add a system of microphones to a new or existing AV system. This booster pack consists of a fully-integrated system of array microphones for capturing crystal clear audio in any room, plus an audio digital signal processor (DSP) for performing automatic echo cancellation and mixing. All ceiling microphones come mounted on clear Plexiglas plates for easy installation and high-quality sound pickup.

“Room_Mics stands apart in its approach since it is designed to work with the AV system a customer already has,” notes TEKVOX CEO Jim Reinhart. “The booster pack can be an option for new systems to add full-room videoconferencing, or it can upgrade an existing AV system with videoconferencing capabilities. Room_Mics saves time and money compared to buying individual components, and its install-plug-play operation couldn’t be easier.”

The Room Mics booster pack includes connections for an instructor’s wireless mic, a desk- or podium-mounted mic, and six high-quality, ceiling-mounted array microphones for students to guarantee impressive full-room audio. Each array microphone picks up sound in a wide arc, ensuring clear, consistent sound from anywhere in the room.

All microphones are connected to the DSP, which dynamically adjusts, filters, and enhances room audio so everyone is heard, loud sounds are dampened, and any noise or echo is entirely eliminated. A USB connection routes audio to and from a videoconferencing PC (not included) for perfect full-room integration and a clean and easy-to-use videoconferencing experience every time. Once adjusted, filtered, and mixed, the mics are routed to an audio amplifier to be played over the room’s speakers.

The Room_Mics booster pack is shipping now with an MSRP of $6,650 (dealer $3,995). The booster pack is shipped fully functional, pre-programmed, and rigorously tested.

“Room_Mics is unique in the market, offering a full room’s worth of audio capabilities and unparalleled ease of use for any videoconferencing application,” Reinhart concludes.