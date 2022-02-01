TEKVOX Announces New TekFlex-85T Pro Presentation Matrix Switcher for Highly Integrated A/V In Distance Learning and HyFlex Systems

TEKVOX is pleased to introduce the TekFlex-85T Pro 8×5 presentation matrix switcher, the pinnacle of comprehensive, integrated A/V for large-scale distance learning and HyFlex systems.

Packing an incredible array of advanced features into a 1RU form factor, the 85T Pro is designed to simplify video conferencing in large classrooms, lecture halls, corporate boardrooms, training facilities and other venues. “The new 85T Pro greatly reduces the amount of equipment needed for multi-camera conferencing, offers more inputs and outputs than the competition, and features sophisticated USB routing and switching to support even the most complex systems,” says TEKVOX CEO Jim Reinhart.

The 85T Pro supports multiple independent displays via its dual HDBaseT outputs. It supports output resolutions up to 4Kx2K @60Hz. A multiview camera switcher with a built-in USB encoder streamlines the integration of multiple HDMI camera feeds, while a robust set of inputs—seven HDMI and one USB-C with 60W charging—guarantees support for a wide variety of sources. Matrix switching ensures that any input can be routed to any output, twelve flexible multiview configurations offer display of up to four sources at once, and an auto-switching mode streamlines everyday operation.

An integrated USB 3.0 KVM enables video conferencing from up to four independent sources, including PCs, HDMI/USB-C laptops, wireless conferencing units and more. The 85T Pro also includes an internal DSP with four microphone inputs—each with selectable phantom power and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC)—providing speech reinforcement and a mixed microphone signal for video conferencing. When compared to similar products, the 85T Pro represents a 50 percent reduction in rack space and power consumption and an 80 percent reduction in programming requirements.

In addition, the 85T Pro includes a PoE-capable network switch, drastically reducing the number of network connections needed for larger systems. A bridged LAN network uses a single network connection for the switcher and third-party devices at the receiver.

The 85T Pro is controllable via RS232, IR remote, front panel buttons, web GUI, or TCP/IP commands. RS232 and TCP/IP commands use a unique, easy-to-use ASCII protocol. The switcher supports RS232 and CEC control of displays and source devices with user-defined commands.

“The 85T Pro combines powerful capabilities with a small form factor and simplified implementation to deliver the most highly integrated matrix switcher on the planet,” Reinhart concludes.

The TekFlex 85TPro (P/N 79285) is available for immediate shipment via the TEKVOX web store (https://tekvox.store/products/79285). Registered dealers may obtain substantial discounts from MSRP. New dealers can contact [email protected] for registration information.