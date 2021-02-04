Tangoe Finishes 20th Year Strong, Positioned to Accelerate Growth and Achieve Major Milestones in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Tangoe® ends 2020 strong and positioned for growth in the year ahead. The global company reports momentum going into 2021 as more organizations look to Tangoe for technology expense management (TEM) and managed mobility service needs to gain greater control, visibility and understanding of inventories and spend.

“Everyone has felt the impact of the pandemic this past year – changing the way we do business and in our personal lives. I’m incredibly proud of the strong performance of the Tangoe team during this extraordinary time,” said James Parker, CEO, Tangoe. “We have learned just how interconnected we are, and that we must work together as a company and with our customers to make continued progress.”

Highlights from Tangoe’s 20th year include:

Appointment of James Parker to CEO to accelerate growth and maintain the company’s TEM leadership

Adding over 55 new logos worldwide, growing its customer base to include leaders like Alaska Airlines

Achieving 16% year-over-year increase in customer renewals

Creating more automation to manage over 10 million mobile devices across the globe

Managing over $357 Million Annual Cloud Spend

Holding more than 50 patents, the latest being U.S. Patent No 10,819,861 for Real-Time Usage Detection of Software Applications

Earning security ISO 27001 certification and achieving an impressive BitSight rating of 780

Chief Marketing Officer Jill Ransome recognized for marketing achievements by Stevie® Women in Business Awards

Presenting Tangoe Live Winter Formal virtual customer event highlighting industry trends, company and product updates, and Tangoe’s roadmap for 2021

“Our aim is to provide innovative offerings and unparalleled customer services,” Parker continues. “We know we have a significant role to play helping our clients bring top budget performance and optimize their spend.”

About Tangoe

Tangoe helps nearly half of the Fortune 500 work smarter, save money and be confident managing and paying enterprise technology expenses and mobility services. Customers count on Tangoe to pay bills, process orders, manage inventory and find savings for global telecom, mobile and cloud environments. Tangoe provides a complete solution through a unified customer experience that offers the best products and capabilities, powered by cutting-edge technology and the top people and expertise in the industry. Tangoe’s 1,400 technology, product and service delivery experts, fueled by an innovative automation framework, deliver comprehensive expense management and advanced auditing for telecom – seamless MMS program management for mobile, and expert expense management and advanced usage and optimization for cloud. With Tangoe, customers have everything needed to confidently manage assets, roll out new programs, and improve the bottom line. To learn more about Tangoe, visit www.tangoe.com, or visit Tangoe on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

