Syxsense Names Mary Yang as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Continued Growth Across the Unified Security and Endpoint Management Space

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solutions, today announced the addition of Mary Yang as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Yang is an experienced marketing executive that most recently served as CMO at LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in threat intelligence, and before that, as a strategic advisor and portfolio manager at MITRE Corporation, the not-for-profit research and development organization responsible for creating MITRE ATT&CK® and STIX/TAXII cybersecurity standards. As CMO, she will oversee global marketing and communication efforts and report to Ashley Leonard, the Founder and CEO of Syxsense.

“Mary has been at the forefront of marketing communications across the cybersecurity space for nearly a decade. Her efforts helped turn LookingGlass into a threat intelligence powerhouse and her work at MITRE helped expand the National Cybersecurity Research and Development Center for the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST),” said Ashley Leonard, Founder and CEO at Syxsense. “As we look to grow market share and help organizations consolidate endpoint security and management, Mary will play a pivotal role in reshaping our brand, product marketing, demand generation, and more.”

Yang has over two decades of experience in marketing and cybersecurity leadership. She has overseen brand, communications, content development and marketing, analyst and public/media relations, demand generation, digital marketing, government affairs, go-to-market strategies, sales enablement, customer success strategies, and more. In her last role at LookingGlass, Yang drove more than $65M into the sales pipeline by revamping product marketing, deepening government and analyst relations, and focusing on thought leadership initiatives.

At MITRE, she launched 16 new federal cybersecurity projects, developed and oversaw a multimillion-dollar government task order conducting cybersecurity market research, and stood up new critical infrastructure communities of interest for NIST at its applied cybersecurity lab. Under her leadership, the program boosted partner engagements from 25 to more than 225 partners and increased usage of NIST Special Publications 1800-series by more than 91%.

“CISOs today are looking to simplify their security stack while striving to maintain foundational cybersecurity best practices. However, most organizations still use separate teams and tools to manage and secure endpoints. Not only does this complexity increase cost, but it also reduces overall visibility, increases risk, and makes it more difficult to identify vulnerabilities and remediate them quickly,” said Mary Yang, CMO at Syxsense. “I’m thrilled to be joining an innovative team that is rapidly expanding their market share, and I look forward to highlighting further the value of Syxsense’s unified security and endpoint management solutions as we continue to grow.”

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

