Sonic Foundry® Launches Video Solutions

Customized service offerings and AI-powered tools to maximize the value of your organization’s video strategy and infrastructure

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted leader in video capture, management, and streaming solutions, today announced the launch of Video Solutions, a new business unit that will provide comprehensive video services to enterprise and events customers. Video Solutions incorporates many of the services previously offered under the umbrella of Sonic Foundry’s Mediasite® Events brand with a variety of additional enterprise-facing services. These include fast, scalable editing tools, video distribution solutions, easy integration into any video management platform, and concierge-quality service from dedicated project managers.

In today’s enterprise environment, video is no longer a nice-to-have—it’s a necessity. Enterprise video libraries have grown in both volume and variety, putting pressure on marketing and operations professionals who are managing video in ways they never expected. And while there’s no shortage of platforms and tools available for organizations to utilize when creating and managing video content, the abundance of resources can easily become overwhelming, and too often, video libraries wind up consuming storage rather than creating value. Video Solutions addresses these challenges by providing a streamlined, all-in-one source for video capture, management, and distribution solutions, as well as the support necessary to coordinate and execute a comprehensive video strategy.

“Video services that were mostly events-specific five years ago are increasingly relevant in enterprise environments today,” said Donny Neufuss, Sonic Foundry director of business development. “The explosion of video content and the movement toward remote and/or hybrid work—both of which were accelerated by COVID—has shown a gap in the market for experienced video strategists who can provide the right tools and configure effective solutions for events and to support the overall video strategy for enterprise organizations.”

No matter what challenges an organization is facing when it comes to their video strategy and infrastructure, Video Solutions will meet them where they are and provide the strategic lens and tactical know-how they need to achieve their goals. If the goal is to achieve maximum impact with a new video initiative, Video Solutions project managers can help to design a customized distribution and engagement strategy to ensure that you and your audience get maximum value from the content you produce. On the other hand, if the goal is to improve operational efficiency, Video Solutions technicians can integrate innovative workflows and state-of-the-art capabilities into your existing technology stack and video tools, including:

On-site and remote capture solutions

AI-supported editing capabilities

Custom platform integrations

Pre- and post-production support

Advanced analytics

“If you’re looking for a trusted partner who thinks about your goals first and how your video content needs to perform, Video Solutions is the solve,” said Jason Mayer, director, Video Solutions. “We roll up our sleeves and work right alongside our customers to help strategize, oversee, execute, and distribute their video content in the most effective way possible, given their specific goals. We’re here to make video easy so that our customers can spend time focused on other initiatives.”

To learn more about how Video Solutions can optimize your organization’s video infrastructure and maximize the value of your video strategy, visit www.videosolutions.pro.

About Sonic Foundry

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Madison, Wis., Sonic Foundry® (NASDAQ: SOFO) is dedicated to transforming how the world works and learns through innovative and scalable technology solutions. We help customers maximize the value of their video initiatives and infrastructure while leveraging our expertise and global footprint to help unlock a smarter, more connected world for learners, workers, and entrepreneurs everywhere. Sonic Foundry’s family of brands includes Mediasite®, Video Solutions, Vidable™, and Global Learning Exchange™, which are trusted by thousands of educational institutions, corporations, and healthcare organizations in dozens of countries around the world. For more information on how Sonic Foundry’s solutions can empower you and your organization to seize today’s opportunities as well as those of the future, visit www.sonicfoundry.com.

About Video Solutions

Sonic Foundry’s Video Solutions group specializes in comprehensive video services and is organized around a simple value proposition: We make video easy, period. Our technicians and project managers have over fifteen years of experience successfully planning, managing, and executing video initiatives for event organizers, associations, and companies around the world. No matter what challenges you are facing, Video Solutions can plug in as needed—giving you the best tools to do it yourself or taking it off your plate entirely. From organizing video capture and distribution for an event to migrating an existing video content library to the cloud to planning and executing a video strategy from start to finish, our team will develop a solution configured specifically for your organization’s needs and objectives. To learn more about how our team can help to optimize your video infrastructure and maximize the ROI of your video strategy, visit www.videosolutions.pro.

