Smartly.io Makes Strategic C-Suite Addition, Welcoming Snap and Facebook Veteran Brett Wein as Chief Sales Officer

As CSO, Wein will drive global growth, leading sales and strategic partnerships to fortify the brand’s continued growth across social and digital channels

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartly.io, the leading digital advertising platform for creative and performance marketers, today announced the appointment of Brett Wein to Chief Sales Officer. A media and adtech veteran, Wein has been at the forefront of the evolving media landscape for more than twenty years, with over twelve of those years spent in sales leadership roles at Snap, Inc. and Facebook. Wein will oversee the scale of Smartly.io’s global sales organization, offering world-class solutions and service to the company’s more than 700 customers worldwide.

“Marketers need solutions and partners that can help them navigate and define opportunity in the social and digital advertising landscape,” said Laura Desmond, CEO, Smartly.io. “Brett’s deep adtech experience and social expertise is invaluable to helping us continue to be that partner our customers trust. His added perspectives as a senior leader at Facebook and Snap—during times of rapid growth at both companies—offers a unique understanding of the evolving needs of today’s brands, in a rapidly fragmenting marketplace with new companies, data privacy demands, and more emphasis on brand quality.”

Prior to joining the Smartly.io team, Wein held a number of management and senior leadership positions at Snap since 2016, when the company first began bringing its advertising models to life. Wein and his team focused on clients in the travel, telecommunications, automotive, finance, consumer packaged goods/fast-moving consumer goods, and pharmaceutical sectors. He held additional sales leadership positions at Facebook, working alongside some of the largest technology and telecommunications brands, as well as Yahoo and Ask Jeeves.

“I’ve had the privilege throughout my career to be in a front row seat for some of the most transformative moments in this industry, such as the launch of search, social, mobile, short form video and augmented reality,” said Wein. “Smartly.io is catapulting towards its next phase of growth, focused on providing a single sign-on to social that standardizes workflow and process for digital advertising. With this strategy, I believe Smartly.io is a key player in what’s coming next for digital advertising, so joining the team felt like a natural fit.”

As the company furthers its position as a global leader in digital advertising, Wein’s industry expertise will serve as a cornerstone for guiding Smartly.io’s world-class sales team in working even more closely with customers and platform partners to uncover new opportunities for elevating and redefining the way digital advertising is done.

About Smartly.io

Smartly.io combines the power of creative, media and intelligence into one of the world’s largest SaaS digital advertising platforms. Managing nearly $5B in ad spend with 700+ brands worldwide, we serve marketers across the largest media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snap, Pinterest, TikTok, and Google. Our end-to-end technology and outstanding customer service help brands such as Walmart, FanDuel, L’Oreal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Nestle, and Disney/ESPN to better reach audiences, engage creatives and learn what performs best—consistently driving scale for brand and performance. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

