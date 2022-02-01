Skyflow Launches Integration to Build Privacy and Data Protection into the Snowflake Data Cloud

Skyflow Data Privacy Vault delivered as an API isolates and protects sensitive PII data without sacrificing security, compliance, or utility.





PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PII—Skyflow, the Data Privacy Vault company, announced a new integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, at Snowflake Summit 2022. Now, Snowflake customers can quickly and easily integrate Skyflow to isolate sensitive information being shared in the Snowflake Data Cloud and secure it using Skyflow’s Data Privacy Vault. Customers can still query and share sensitive data while it remains protected using the vault, which insulates the application stack and reduces the overall compliance scope.

What if privacy had an API?

Building data privacy infrastructure from scratch or pulling together piecemeal solutions can take a significant amount of time and resources. Skyflow’s API was built so that companies can be up and running with world-class data privacy infrastructure in hours.

“Companies that depend on data often handle PII, but building infrastructure to protect that sensitive data is too often an afterthought,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “With Skyflow and Snowflake, teams can unlock the power of data while reducing the time, money, and resources historically spent on privacy.”

Every company should prioritize privacy as they build to keep sensitive data out of unnecessary workflows and data streams. The risk of a security breach and the cost of breaking customer trust becomes amplified in highly regulated industries, like fintech and digital health. Skyflow radically simplifies how companies manage, access and govern sensitive PII data, and with dedicated fintech and healthtech data vaults, PHI and PCI-regulated data can be protected as well.

Global Data Residency and Data Protection for Customer Data

Both startups and enterprises across verticals can benefit from Skyflow’s scalable and customizable approach to privacy. The zero-trust vaults with a simple and elegant API can be deployed anywhere in the world, allowing developers to quickly build applications and workflows without worrying about data privacy, compliance or residency.

Sensitive information can be stored in a specific geolocation to help teams achieve data residency requirements related to GDPR, DCIA, LGPD, PDPA, and Skyflow’s solution can drastically reduce the amount of time and resources needed to achieve compliance with standards like PCI DSS and HIPAA.

“Skyflow is partnering with Snowflake to simplify how developers and CIOs solve for data protection. This is key in a world where privacy is becoming a top priority for users and regulators globally,” says Anshu Sharma, CEO of Skyflow. “Together, Snowflake and Skyflow can help customers put privacy first so they can focus on their core products.”

Read more about Skyflow and this partnership with Snowflake here.

About Skyflow

Founded in 2019, Skyflow is a data privacy vault for sensitive data. Our founders wanted to radically transform how businesses handle their users’ financial, healthcare and other personal data — the data that powers the digital economy. Inspired by the data vaults that leaders like Apple and Netflix built to handle customer data, our vision was to deliver the same kind of data privacy vault as a simple and elegant API, something any developer could easily build into their application, the same way they use Stripe, Twilio, or Okta. Skyflow is based in Palo Alto, California, with offices in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit http://www.skyflow.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

