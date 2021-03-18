Serelay Content Authenticity Verification Now Compatible with Adobe Apps

OXFORD, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Serelay Technologies LTD, a provider of software applications which enable any mobile device to capture verifiable content, announced today it has become a member of the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) to produce the first publicly available implementation of the CAI’s new provenance standard aimed at promoting trust in digital media.

Using CAI technology, Serelay’s Trusted Media CaptureTM software records hundreds of anonymised data points relating to an image at the moment of capture. These data points, including location, Wi-Fi networks, cell tower readings and other values, are then linked to the media item so that it can be queried for authenticity. The analysis can quickly spot whether even one pixel or video frame has changed and retrieve the original time and location of capture. By providing provenance data for images and videos, the software will help consumers better understand the origins of digital content.

Millions of people belong to Adobe’s community of creative professionals, and Serelay’s Verification as a Service solution will be compatible with content files edited on apps including Adobe’s flagship Photoshop and Adobe Behance, which discovers and showcases creative work. This means news organisations, social networks and other platforms seeking to validate User Generated Content (UGC) can query both origin and editing information instantaneously.

“We can now provide a truly scalable solution for visual content authenticity, one that covers its full lifecycle – from capture through to editing and final publication,” said Clinton Montague, Serelay’s CTO.

Serelay has rolled out CAI metadata support to its two free mobile apps: Serelay Idem and Serelay React. It also is offering interested parties the option to equip their own apps with these capabilities by licensing the company’s mobile SDK.

The proliferation of AI tools has made manipulating images and videos much easier, increasing the prevalence of misinformation, disinformation, and other forms of manipulation like deepfakes.

“Embedding immutable origin metadata in content is a powerful tool whose time has come. We see this launch as a first step towards equipping the billions of mobile devices already out there, and new devices coming out, with image verification capabilities,” said Serelay’s founder Roy Azoulay.

“Providing provenance data from the point of capture is a key goal in the Content Authenticity Initiative’s work to build trust and transparency across the digital content ecosystem. Partnering with Serelay on this effort brings us one step closer to giving creators and consumers alike the context they need to help determine the authenticity and origin of media they’re viewing,” said Andy Parsons, Director, Content Authenticity Initiative.

About Serelay

Serelay enables mobile device users to capture photos and videos which are inherently verifiable. The company published two free apps which add verification data to photos taken with mobile phones, for Android and Apple phones. Serelay Idem enables capturing verifiable photos and videos, through Serelay’s own camera app. Serelay React does the same, but with the stock camera of the device. Users install the app once and every photo/video they snap on their stock camera is synced by React for content, time and location verifiability. The company also offers interested parties the option to equip their own apps with these capabilities by licensing its mobile SDK. Serelay’s technology has previously been piloted with Guardian News & Media Ltd, to validate, and verify the origin and authenticity user generated content captured and submitted by Guardian readers through a Serelay-powered application. Serelay has previously received backing from the Google Digital News Initiative, the European Space Agency and Innovate UK.

