Sentar Wins NIWC Pacific Full and Open Technical and Engineering Support IDIQ MAC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sentar Inc. (Sentar), one of the fastest growing cybersecurity and intelligence solutions, operations, and technology providers in the national security sector, announced today the award of the Technical and Engineering Support IDIQ MAC from the Department of the Navy, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific). Sentar was awarded a $31,319,906 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract and will compete for task orders through 2027 if all options are exercised.

Under the new contract, Sentar will provide management engineering, technical assistance, integrated logistics and security for wideband, narrowband and protected communications on afloat, ashore, airborne, submerged and space-based platforms. The contract will aid NIWC Pacific in the goal of assisting the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Navy in identifying, implementing, developing, improving, and enhancing the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, & Intelligence (C4I) and network centric warfare.

“We are thrilled to be extending our relationship with NIWC Pacific on this contract,” said April Nadeau, Sentar’s Senior Vice President of DoD Programs. “This award demonstrates the unique value Sentar delivers in converging our expertise in systems engineering, analytics, intelligence, and cybersecurity to enhance C4I and other systems for the Navy.”

Work under this contract will be conducted in San Diego, California and outside the continental U.S. The period of performance of the base award is from March 3, 2021, through March 2, 2023. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through March 2, 2027 and the contract would have an overall potential value of $99,788,587.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is one of the fastest-growing cyber intelligence, analytics and operations solutions providers focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence, analytics, and systems engineering into holistic solutions that combine these disciplines to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas.

Contacts

Portia Waite



Mobile: (619) 630-0826



[email protected]