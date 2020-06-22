Rightware Collaborates With LG Electronics to Power Graphics for Industry-First Curved OLED Display on 2021 Cadillac Escalade

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rightware, the leading provider of automotive user interface software, today announced it collaborated with LG Electronics to develop the industry’s first curved OLED display for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.

LG Electronics P-OLED technology is the centerpiece of the all-new SUV’s interior. The seamless OLED screen features a 38-inch-wide display that includes: the instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, a control panel on the driver’s left, and the infotainment on the right. The screen’s wide viewing angle and driver-centric curvature combine with hi-resolution bold graphics and the largest color range in the industry to create an impeccably integrated human-machine interface (HMI) experience.

Rightware’s designers in Seoul and Detroit worked in close partnership with LG Electronics on the design and implementation of the Escalade’s instrument cluster, control panel, infotainment screen, and head-up display (HUD).

“We were honored to work with LG Electronics to develop cutting-edge 3D graphics for this luxury SUV,” said Ville Ilves, CEO at Rightware. “The advanced HMI enhances the in-vehicle experience, and the new Escalade is the epitome of how an automaker and its suppliers can collaborate to achieve the ultimate digital user experience.”

The Escalade’s HMI integrates augmented reality, driver information, and infotainment all-in-one system. Unique to the HMI is a rich graphical control application for the advanced-comfort front seats, which feature 18-way adjustments with heating, ventilation, and massage functions.

Created with Kanzi, the seat application takes full advantage of real-time graphics, employing 3D morphing to visualize seat movement as the driver adjusts seat settings via the IVI touch screen or a multi-function controller on the vehicle’s center console. The UI seamlessly incorporates 2D controls with rich 3D graphics for a natural and intuitive user experience.

“Working with Kanzi allowed us to deliver an innovative user experience with fast time-to-market,” said WonYong Hwang, Vice President of Smart Product Development Engineering & Product Planning Division at LG Electronics. “A great example is the 3D seat visualization, which took less than two months from the start of development to finalization.”

Consumers can now reserve their all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade, which is expected to reach dealerships in North America in late 2020, with availability in other regions to follow.

About Kanzi

The Kanzi product family of software is used by designers to manage the entire UX process from HMI development to integrating content across multiple operating systems within the vehicle. The platform affords automakers and Tier 1 suppliers faster HMI development using smaller design teams with greater creative freedom in a multi-display, connected cockpit.

About Rightware

Rightware provides tools and services for development of advanced digital user interfaces. The Kanzi philosophy is based on designer empowerment, prioritizing ease of use, rapid prototyping, workflow efficiency, high performance, and cross-platform support. Our passion is to unleash creativity and to enable fantastic user experiences. As a ThunderSoft company, our combined skills and assets allow us to deliver fully integrated HMI solutions, engineering support, and design services for automotive customers across the globe. Rightware is headquartered in Finland with a presence in the United States, Germany, Italy, China, South Korea, and Japan. Trusted by over 50 car brands, we are on track to powering the user experience in over 40 million cars by 2024. www.rightware.com

