Resilience to Establish a Biomanufacturing Partnership with AstraZeneca and Purchase AstraZeneca’s Manufacturing Site in West Chester, Ohio

Long-term partnership to be established between Resilience and AstraZeneca for the biomanufacturing of established and emerging modalities.

West Chester, Ohio site will become Resilience’s global center of excellence for commercial drug product manufacturing and will also produce select AstraZeneca medicines over a multi-year supply agreement.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Biomanufacturing–National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience) and AstraZeneca PLC announced today that the companies will establish a long-term biomanufacturing relationship in support of AstraZeneca’s portfolio. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will have strategic access to Resilience’s end-to-end capabilities. Resilience will purchase AstraZeneca’s manufacturing facility located in West Chester, Ohio and will manufacture select AstraZeneca medicines at the facility as part of a multi-year supply agreement. The companies anticipate completing the transaction in early 2023, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Upon closing, Resilience will acquire the West Chester site’s operations and physical assets, retain the site’s leadership and employees, and continue to invest in the workforce and facility.

The West Chester site is a commercial-scale, 580,000 square-foot facility with a strong record of regulatory and commercial drug supply performance in numerous global markets. The site is equipped with end-to-end drug product manufacturing capabilities, including aseptic filling, inspection, packaging, labeling, and cold-chain operations for vials, cartridges, pre-filled syringes, and autoinjectors, as well as a virtual reality training center.

The West Chester site and its talented and experienced workforce will service multiple product types for commercial or public health needs, with capacity available immediately for new projects upon closing of the transaction. West Chester’s access to Resilience technology and its integration with the Resilience biomanufacturing network are expected to deliver greater benefits to patients and customers. With the acquisition, Resilience will provide nearly two million square feet of end-to-end drug substance and drug product capacity and solutions for the process and analytical development and GMP biomanufacturing of biologics, vaccines, nucleic acid, cell therapy, and gene therapy modalities.

“We envision the West Chester site as our global center of excellence for commercial drug product manufacturing that will produce a wide range of life-saving medicines,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “This partnership is an exciting step toward our mission of broadening patient access to complex medicines and protecting domestic biopharmaceutical supply chains.”

“As part of our long-term strategy to ensure our global supply network remains fit for the future, we are continuously optimising our manufacturing footprint to meet the evolving needs of our pipeline and portfolio,” said Andrew Wirths, Senior Vice President, Americas Supply Region, AstraZeneca. “The transfer of our West Chester site to Resilience will enable the continued supply of AstraZeneca medicines to patients, as well as the continued employment for more than 500 people working at the West Chester site. I’m encouraged by Resilience’s plans to transform the site into their drug product centre of excellence.”

About Resilience

Resilience is a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the treatments of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. Resilience seeks to free its partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives by continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development. For more information, visit https://resilience.com/ and follow us on social media: @IncResilience on Twitter and Resilience on LinkedIn.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca

