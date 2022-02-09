Red Hat Lowers Barriers to Hybrid Cloud Adoption with Expanded Public Offerings in AWS Marketplace

Industry-leading open source solutions, including Red Hat OpenShift Data Science and Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka, are now publicly available in AWS Marketplace

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced an expansion of its open solutions publicly available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Furthering Red Hat’s commitment to customer choice and flexibility across the open hybrid cloud, customers can now use committed AWS spend to purchase and run Red Hat offerings directly through AWS Marketplace. This provides customers with an easier path to digital transformation and more efficient operations, while being better able to meet dynamic market demands.

According to Gartner®, “by 2025, 51% of IT spending in these four categories [application software, infrastructure software, business process services and system infrastructure] will have shifted from traditional solutions to the public cloud, compared to 41% in 2022.”1 Red Hat understands that to answer this shift, customer needs must be met wherever they exist, in the datacenter, at the edge or in public clouds.

In response, Red Hat has expanded the public availability of its open hybrid cloud technologies in AWS Marketplace. Any organization seeking to build an open foundation on the cloud can now turn to solutions delivered directly by Red Hat.

Red Hat Cloud Services in AWS Marketplace

As enterprises seek to address growing operational complexity and user demands through cloud services, Red Hat continues to add managed services that address an extensive list of hybrid cloud requirements. Today, Red Hat OpenShift Data Science is now publicly listed in AWS Marketplace as a limited release with full general availability in the coming weeks. Red Hat OpenShift Data Science, supported on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), is a fully-managed cloud service that provides data scientists and developers with a consistent, powerful artificial intelligence and machine-learning (AI/ML) platform for building intelligent applications. Built on the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform and enabled by a robust partner ecosystem, Red Hat OpenShift Data Science includes added features such as:

Machine learning operations (MLOps) capabilities , including an expanded user interface for machine learning projects to enhance collaboration, model building and model serving among data scientists.

, including an expanded user interface for machine learning projects to enhance collaboration, model building and model serving among data scientists. NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, certified to run on Red Hat OpenShift, includes key enabling technologies for the rapid deployment, management and scaling of AI workloads.

Pre-integrated support for Pachyderm to build and scale containerized, data-driven ML pipelines with a data lineage provided by automatic data versioning. Pachyderm joins other leading AI/ML partners, including Anaconda, IBM, Intel and Starburst, in supporting Red Hat OpenShift Data Science.

In addition, Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka is also publicly available in AWS Marketplace. Designed to make it easier for developers to create, discover and connect to real-time data streams regardless of where they exist, Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka enables developers to focus on building better applications faster, without having to worry about the underlying requirements of data collection and processing.

The world’s leading enterprise Linux platform* in AWS Marketplace

A flexible, open Linux foundation is critical for hybrid cloud transformation, with Red Hat Enterprise Linux providing the backbone for many organizations as they work to evolve into digital-first organizations. Multiple Red Hat Enterprise Linux offerings are now available directly in AWS Marketplace, including:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations on AWS, newly launched, provides a Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstation experience optimized for high-end workloads like data visualization, animation and visual effects, medical imaging and more, without user hardware or space requirements. Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations is available in AWS Marketplace for GPU instances with NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation for professional design and visualization workloads powered by NVIDIA Data Center GPUs. Find Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations in AWS Marketplace with support for both GRID and Tesla drivers.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions which delivers an operating system foundation tailored to the needs of SAP workloads such as S/4HANA and SAP HANA.

Additionally, pre-configured and optimized Red Hat Enterprise Linux images for specific workloads are also available, including for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 with SQL Server 2019 Standard. No matter the Red Hat Enterprise Linux solution chosen, each is backed by Red Hat’s enterprise-level support and expertise, which includes a detailed knowledge base, regular security errata and more.

Enterprise IT automation in AWS Marketplace

As the number, scale and diversity of IT environments grow, so does the complexity. Automation tooling is vital in helping IT teams keep pace with user demands, especially an automation platform that can be consistent across environments. At AnsibleFest 2022, Red Hat announced Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform in AWS Marketplace, delivering the same automation solution trusted by tens of thousands of IT teams to public cloud environments. Rather than having to learn a new, siloed tool, automation experts can use the same capabilities and features that they already understand across the entirety of the hybrid cloud, bringing consistency and sanity to their operations.

Red Hat Application Services in AWS Marketplace

As organizations modernize their infrastructures, many IT teams have mandates to host their Java workloads in the cloud. As a leading open source Jakarta EE-compliant application server, Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (EAP) offers Java developers powerful management and automation capabilities designed to improve productivity, and a lightweight architecture for building and deploying modern cloud-native applications.

Today, Red Hat JBoss EAP is the first fully pay-as-you-go Red Hat offering for application services publicly available in AWS Marketplace. Customers are able to apply committed AWS spend on Red Hat solutions through AWS Marketplace, with no existing Red Hat subscription required, reducing costs and expanding their capabilities while using existing investments. This consumption model provides customers with a frictionless way to move existing applications to the cloud, while retaining support from Red Hat for updates, upgrades and servicing.

Red Hat solutions: Available where customers need them

Red Hat is committed to making it easier for customers to purchase and deploy Red Hat solutions. To further support customers across hybrid cloud environments, Red Hat is introducing flexible methods of purchasing and deploying Red Hat solutions in the cloud. This includes investing in native offerings with public cloud providers, such as Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, channel enablement programs and solution availability in the major cloud marketplaces. With these updated purchasing models, Red Hat intends to enable customers and partners to consume Red Hat solutions in the ways best suited for their IT and business needs.

Supporting Quotes

Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president, Partner Ecosystem Success, Red Hat

“By expanding Red Hat’s footprint in AWS Marketplace, we are empowering customers with a holistic approach to access, consume and deploy open source solutions and services with greater ease and flexibility. This latest milestone in our long-standing relationship with AWS demonstrates the strength of ecosystem collaboration, bringing together Red Hat’s leading open source technologies with the accessibility and simplified procurement offered through AWS Marketplace to deliver an enhanced customer experience, supported by an ecosystem of partner capabilities, and fueling real business outcomes in today’s hybrid cloud world.”

Bo Chen, vice president, Engineering, Liftoff

“A core focus for us at Liftoff is ensuring developers can act quickly on data and insights to generate intelligent solutions and stay competitive. Through AWS Marketplace, we sped up procurement to equip our developers with a self-serve, security-enhanced solution that’s also easy to use. Running our GameRefinery platform on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS helps our team focus on core engineering – minimizing time-consuming manual processes and providing us with the benefits of modern Kubernetes.”

Joe Doliner, co-founder and chief executive officer, Pachyderm

“We are excited to collaborate with Red Hat and fully support their expansion in AWS Marketplace. Our mutual customers can now benefit from using two great open source technologies in AWS Marketplace. Running Pachyderm on Red Hat OpenShift on AWS provides faster time to value for enterprises building modern data-pipelining solutions for complex data transformations that support their next generation machine learning solutions.”

Larry Carvalho, principal consultant, RobustCloud

“Cloud marketplaces offer a robust inventory of services and solutions from a diverse technology ecosystem, so organizations can clearly align their IT strategies and technology buying decisions with specific business outcomes. Through the simplified procurement experience of AWS Marketplace, AWS customers can quickly and easily unlock the value of Red Hat open source solutions that work best within their unique cloud footprint to accelerate business transformation.”

Chris Grusz, General Manager of Worldwide ISV Alliances and AWS Marketplace, AWS

“Organizations are increasingly seeking business agility, better business outcomes and improved buying experiences in order to grow at the pace and scale necessary to achieve success. AWS Marketplace helps organizations accelerate IT innovation by streamlining the procurement and deployment of solutions and services, so they can get to market faster. With the availability of Red Hat’s open source technologies in AWS Marketplace, organizations can now more easily and quickly harness the benefits of open source in the environments to grow with flexibility, agility and reliability.”

