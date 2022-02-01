RED Digital Announces the KOMODO-X ST Compact 6K S35 Cinema Camera and New Accessories, More Info at B&H

Video News: The new KOMODO-X retains a compact form with a redesigned sensor and updated body

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce the new offerings from RED Digital Cinema. Heads up, videographers! These offerings include the updated RED KOMODO-X ST cinema camera and several accessories, including the REDVOLT NANO-V battery, Compact Top Handle, and RF to PL lens mount adapters for the KOMODO and V-RAPTOR lines. The new RED KOMODO-X keeps all the great features of the original KOMODO with a complete redesign of the sensor and multiple enhancements of the body and connectivity. Initially, the KOMODO-X will be released as a Limited-Edition ST model, and a production model will follow soon after.

A Next-Gen Sensor

Retaining the size of the original KOMODO 6K S35 global shutter sensor, RED has redesigned an entirely new sensor for the KOMODO-X to feature even more detail in the shadows, enhance color depth, and double supported frame rates to 6K80 and 4K120 to encourage even more creative cinematography.

RED DIGITAL CINEMA KOMODO-X ST 6K Digital Cinema Camera



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1767249-REG/red_digital_cinema_710_0379_komodo_x_st_6k_digital.html

Updated Camera Body and Connectivity

Though the KOMODO-X remains ultra-small like its predecessor, its form has been updated to match the feature set and accessories of the RED DSMC3 line more closely. It now accepts micro V-mount batteries such as the REDVOLT NANO-V without requiring an adapter, unlike the original KOMODO with its BP-9-type mount. And with the future RED PRO I/O accessory, you will be able to power the camera using aux power, V-mount, or Gold-mount batteries.

The camera’s I/O has also been updated, retaining the 12G-SDI output, 9-pin Genlock/TC EXT port, and remote connector, but adding a 5-pin audio input for an optional DSMC3 Dual XLR or 3.5mm Adapter, a smaller 2.4″ LCD screen, a USB-C output for data connection, and full-size 4-pin power input.

An IP-based workflow is essential for an efficient production, and the KOMODO-X supports USB-C connectivity for offloading and control, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity for RED Control or RED Control Pro and media offloading over IP via FTP or Cloud Uploading connections. It also supports PTP/tri-level genlock sync to create LED Volume Wall productions.

New Accessories

The KOMODO-X features the same locking, reinforced RF mount as the original KOMODO, and now RED has released two new adapters that provide PL-mount Lens compatibility with /i connectivity using the RF to PL Adapter for KOMODO. V-RAPTOR owners need not feel left out, as a new RF to PL Adapter has also been created for the V-RAPTOR to extend your options. Each adapter also includes mounting plates and an electronic ND filter adapter pack, which includes a clear filter and an electronic ND filter with a range of 2 to 7 stops in 1/4, 1/3, or 1-stop increments.

In partnership with CoreSWX, RED created the REDVOLT NANO-V ultra-compact V-mount battery for the KOMODO-X, which weighs only 10 oz, so it’s ideal for gimbal and drone operation, and it’s flat enough to ensure that the battery is flush to the camera surface, so it doesn’t interfere with cages or accessories. It features a 49Wh capacity with a 6A draw, and it can simultaneously power the camera and the RED Touch 7.0″ Monitor for short durations.

Finally, the best way to carry the KOMODO-X is with the new Compact Top Handle to provide a secure way to transport the camera and capture low-angle shots. It is designed specifically for KOMODO-X and DSMC3 cameras with wood inlays to provide a comfortable hold, and it features a trigger control button. You can also mount a monitor on top using the 15mm monitor mount.

Learn more about the KOMODO X Cinema Camera at B&H Explora



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/introducing-the-redesigned-red-komodo-x-6k-s35-compact-cinema-camera

