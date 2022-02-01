Radius Delivers Immersive Perimetry at the Speed of Business

Radius Announces 1.0, the Medical-Grade 6 oz. Perimeter featuring All-Day Battery Life

Validated Exam Strategies for 24-2 RATA Standard/Fast, 10-2 Standard, 30-2 Standard

Patient Education Library Featuring Drs. Radcliffe, Bacharach, Thimons, Donnenfeld, Zhu

Validation study proves average testing time is 10% faster than bowl perimeters

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ophthalmology–Radius XR®, the wearable digital healthcare technology brand, has launched its Radius 1.0 software release, challenging the gold standard in perimetric examinations. Its fast and reliable interface is designed to assist eyecare practices in delivering more comprehensive glaucoma management.

Radius is a portable Vision Diagnostic and Patient Engagement system that combines medical-grade diagnostics, business management, and patient education tools in a single wearable device.

“We created Radius so that doctors can maximize their time on patient care,” said Radius CEO Ammad Khan, “while Radius provides the support they need to easily and confidently manage the most labor-, time-, and equipment-intensive aspects of delivering vision care.”

The complete hardware and software system helps vision medical professionals diagnose patients accurately, grow their eyecare practices, enhance patient engagement, and reduce staff workload.

Delivers clinical equivalence

“Radius 1.0 is designed to achieve that delicate balance between speed and sensitivity without compromising clinical accuracy,” said Khan.

Radius 1.0 features RATA®, the Radius Adaptive Testing Algorithm. The proprietary algorithm provides clinically accurate results ten percent faster and equivalent to current exam gold standard bowl perimeters.

The multi-modal platform can perform a growing range of vision tests, including Visual Field (24-2 RATA Standard, 24-2 RATA Fast, 10-2 Standard, 30-2 Standard, Radius RAPID, Ptosis Screening, Estermann), Visual Acuity, Amsler Grid, Contrast Sensitivity, Color Vision, Ocular Motility, Pupillary Response, and Confrontation Fields. Development of additional tests is ongoing.

Optimizes exam workflow

A Business Suite of management tools streamline patient check-in, enables staff to customize the experience for each patient, and makes it easier for eyecare professionals to manage business aspects critical to their practice’s ongoing success.

The platform enables a single technician to oversee multiple patients, and the device provides all-day battery life for uninterrupted testing productivity. The headset’s intuitive user experience allows patients to quickly and easily conduct self-guided vision exams with minimal guidance or intervention.

Exam and Administrative tablets are used to select and sort exams, as well as monitor and pause testing. The practitioner can view diagnostic results in real-time using Radius In-Live®, the real-time reliability interface that puts clinical evaluation controls at the technician’s fingertips.

Enhances the patient experience

At just 6 oz., the Radius-designed headset is the industry’s lightest wearable medical device. Unlike bulky legacy “bowl” devices, Radius fits like a pair of sunglasses and puts patients at ease by eliminating the need to sit in uncomfortable positions for testing. The portable design allows exams to be conducted anywhere, even in the waiting room. This effectively reduces in-clinic wait time, a prime driver in patient frustration and dissatisfaction.

The headset’s environment controls enable use in any lighting conditions, eliminating the need for a dedicated dark room. This improves accessibility by eliminating the need to shuttle patients between machines, which can be challenging for individuals with mobility or vision issues, while expanding a clinic’s capacity.

Transforms patient education

“A unique benefit of this platform is the ability to deliver immersive content within the headset,” said John Trefethen, Radius’ Chief of Product and Marketing. “This makes it simple to answer common patient questions on a range of topics, such as cataracts, glaucoma, and premium lenses and glasses.”

The Radius platform is pre-loaded with a library of pre-recorded Education and Multilingual Content. Practices can also use the Radius Education Community® to develop educational or promotional content.

Content can be tailored to each patient and configured to automatically display at an appropriate time during the exam experience, eliminating the repetitive, time-consuming task of providing patients with educational information about their vision challenges while ensuring relevant information is consistently presented.

A complete hardware and software system

A complete Radius System includes the proprietary medical-grade headset with remote control, a tablet, and accessories. Plus, access to a growing library of clinical education and “self-create” technology allows practitioners to record unique videos for their patient population.

“Visual field testing has always been the single most challenging test to perform,” said Dr. Mile Brujic of Premier Vision Group. “The new Radius virtual field makes the exam a relaxing experience for patients, allowing them to sit comfortably as they perform the test. The lightweight headset is genuinely revolutionary and easy for patients to wear.”

Radius leverages the core technology of the IrisVision visual assistive device, which has helped thousands of legally blind individuals see again since its launch in 2017.

Radius 1.0 was introduced to eyecare professionals at the Vision Expo East in New York City in March. The Radius diagnostics platform received the CES® 2023 Innovation Awards in both the Digital Health and Virtual & Augmented Reality categories, underscoring how breakthrough technology can provide an important advantage in increasing patient access.

About Radius XR



(www.RadiusXR.com)

The Radius XR platform is a portable vision diagnostic and patient engagement system that combines medical-grade diagnostics, business management, and patient education tools in a wearable XR device. The RadiusExam® and proprietary algorithms provide diagnostic testing results equivalent to current exam gold standards, with the clinical science validated by Deming regression. As the algorithm presents stimuli to patients, it adapts to responses to maximize the algorithm’s speed.

The total hardware and software system helps medical professionals diagnose patients with accuracy, grow their eyecare practices, enhance patient engagement, and reduce staff workload by enabling patients to perform self-guided vision exams with minimal supervision.

Radius builds on the therapeutic legacy of IrisVision, the first clinically validated wearable low-vision solution. IrisVision was backed by a research grant from the National Eye Institute and developed in collaboration with researchers from top ophthalmology centers at Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, and UPMC Pittsburg.

