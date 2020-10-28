Quotient Pioneers Consumer Choice in Digital Savings through Launch of National Rebates on Coupons.com App

National Rebates provides consumer choice when saving and enables brands to deliver value while achieving digital scale

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$QUOT—Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company, today announced the launch of its new National Rebates platform, powering “Cash Back” offers to consumers through the Coupons.com app. The platform marks an expansion of Quotient’s National Promotions solution and provides brands the ability to drive even greater national volume and scale for their promotions through a fully integrated digital platform. Through the Coupons.com app, consumers now have more choices in how and where they save, at a time when value and convenience are top of mind for shoppers.





Further propelled by the pandemic, consumer behavior has continued to evolve as more shoppers seek ways to save on everyday purchases, wherever they choose to shop. National Rebates, available through the Coupons.com app as “Cash Back” offers, provides consumers with unrivalled convenience and choice in saving on hundreds of their favorite brands. Consumers have the flexibility to redeem offers at any store in the US with an itemized receipt—both in-store and through pick-up and delivery—and receive quick Cash Back with no minimum balance required for payout. The new platform will also offer integration with major retailers, providing a seamless digital consumer savings experience that doesn’t rely solely on receipt scans.

“We’re thrilled to announce the expansion of our National Promotions platform with the addition of the industry’s first integrated ‘available anywhere’ cash back rebate solution, setting a new high bar for consumer choice and value,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder at Quotient. “We’re witnessing the multibillion-dollar coupon industry’s shift to digital, and our latest innovation is designed to help accelerate the shift.”

Addressing the needs of consumers and brands alike, Quotient’s National Rebates offers a retailer-agnostic, brand-first experience to 20 million+ monthly users within the Coupons.com network. The launch of the platform comes as brands are striving to meet the evolving needs of consumers and achieve scalable ways to deliver digital savings to them. National Rebates provides a digital alternative to the legacy print FSI as consumer preferences for digital savings continue to grow. Brands will benefit from industry-leading anti-stacking controls which manage promotion redemption—minimizing the opportunity for consumer use of multiple offers and ensuring maximum efficiency. The process of offer activation before reward enables brands to better understand consumer intent pre-purchase and measure incremental purchase behavior. Additionally, National Rebates allows brands to execute their national promotions strategy in one place with consistent data and measurement. General Mills is an early partner in the new platform offering.

“Through our partnership with Quotient, we are thrilled to give our shoppers access to digital savings wherever they shop,” said KC Glaser, Senior Manager, Brand Experience at General Mills. “The National Rebates platform allows our entire portfolio of General Mills brands the ability to actively engage with shoppers, presenting them with valuable offers that work for everyone, everywhere.”

National Rebates are now available to consumers as “Cash Back” offers through the Coupons.com iOS and Android apps, and will be available on Coupons.com web and mobile web in 2021.

