Quantfury Introduces Fractional Trading Mode for Stocks, ETFs and Commodities

NASSAU, Bahamas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#investing–Quantfury Trading Limited (“Quantfury”), a global brokerage firm that delivers commission-free trading and investing at real-time spot prices of global and crypto exchanges, today announced the launch of fractional trading mode with more than 1500+ stocks, ETFs and commodity futures contracts available to trade on the Quantfury platform. Quantfurians can now buy and sell fractional shares of all stocks, ETFs and commodity futures contracts at their real-time US and European exchanges spot prices with zero commissions and borrowing fees, providing improved trading and investment experience.

“Quantfury is advancing its unmatched trading and investing conditions further by making it even more affordable to Quantfurians out there,” said Daniel Muvdi, Quantfury’s Head of Markets. “Fractional trading mode opens up more trading opportunities to the Quantfury global audience of more than 400,000 Quantfurians.”

Fractional trading mode is available on all Quantfury trading platforms immediately, including iOS, Android, and on the Quantfury web platform. All stocks, ETFs and commodities listed on the Quantfury platform, regardless of average daily volume or market cap, will be eligible for fractional trading.

About Quantfury

Quantfury is a global brokerage that offers commission-free trading and investing at real-time spot prices of global and crypto exchanges. Founded by a group of traders, quants, and machine learning professionals in 2017, Quantfury’s mission is to change the exploitative retail trading industry globally, making it cost-effective, fair and transparent. As of 2022, Quantfury has 400,000+ users in more than 56 countries. Quantfury is not available in the United States, Canada, the Bahamas, and British Virgin Islands.

For more information, visit https://quantfury.com/

