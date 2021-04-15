PureTech Announces Annual Results for Year Ended December 31, 2020

Strong capital base and cash runway extended into the first quarter of 2025, with PureTech level cash and cash equivalents of $443.4 million as of March 31, 20211 ($349.4 million as of December 31, 20202) and consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $486.5 million as of March 31, 20213 ($403.9 million as of December 31, 20204)

Advancement of Wholly Owned Pipeline with four clinical trial initiations and one successful readout, with three clinical trials ongoing

Significant milestones across PureTech’s Founded Entities including one FDA Clearance for Marketing, two European Marketing Authorizations, initiation of a Phase 3 program, $247.8 million raised in 20205 and $473.2 million raised in the 2021 post-period6

Further validation of PureTech’s model through monetization of partial stakes in Founded Entities that generated $350.6 million in 2020 and an additional $118 million in the 2021 post-period

Listing on Nasdaq Global Market broadens access to US investors

Company to host a webcast and conference call today at 9:00am EDT / 2:00pm BST

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as its cash balance as of the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The following information represents select highlights from the full report, which will be filed as an Exhibit to Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is also available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com/financials-filings/reports.





Commenting on the annual results, Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PureTech said:

“2020 was a year like no other. For our team at PureTech, it was defined both by transformational progress and tremendous resilience, as we realized significant financial, clinical and regulatory milestones while navigating the challenges of a global pandemic. I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication to our mission: develop groundbreaking medicines for serious diseases for which patients currently have few options.

“We now have 26 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates being advanced through our Wholly Owned Pipeline or our Founded Entities. This includes two therapeutics that have received FDA clearance and European marketing authorization – Gelesis’ Plenity® and Akili’s EndeavorRxTM – both of which were initially conceived of and advanced by the PureTech team to address urgent medical needs for patients. We expect a broader U.S. launch for both therapeutics this year.

“We made notable progress in the advancement of our Wholly Owned Pipeline this year, initiating four clinical trials and reporting the successful completion of one clinical trial. We are currently evaluating two candidates – LYT-100 and LYT-200 – across three different indications where there is serious need. I am also pleased to have expanded our Wholly Owned Pipeline with the nomination of a new therapeutic candidate, LYT-300 (oral allopregnanolone), which we expect to enter a clinical trial by the end of 2021.

“Additionally, we continued to solidify our financial position by generating $350.6 million in 2020 and an additional $118 million in the February 2021 post-period via the monetization of partial stakes in Founded Entities. We also successfully completed a listing of American Depository Shares on the Nasdaq Global Market in November 2020, which enables us to broaden access to an international investor base as we maintained our premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and our membership in the FTSE 250.

“We are well-positioned for an exciting year ahead, which we expect will include multiple value drivers across our Wholly Owned Programs and our Founded Entities, including at least ten expected clinical trial initiations and nine expected readouts.

“I would like to thank our shareholders for their vision and continued support over the last year. Above all, I would like to thank the patients and clinicians working alongside us in our clinical trials. We are grateful for your support, humbled by your trust and inspired by your courage. You make possible the medical advances of the future.”

Continued advancement and growth of Wholly Owned Programs7

Our team, network and expertise in the BIG Axis has enabled the rapid advancement and growth of our Wholly Owned Programs. Focused on the lymphatic system and related immunological disorders, our Wholly Owned Pipeline currently consists of LYT-100, a clinical-stage therapeutic candidate we are pursuing for inflammatory and fibrotic conditions and disorders of lymphatic flow, LYT-200, a clinical therapeutic candidate targeting a foundational immunosuppressive protein, galectin-9, we are developing for the potential treatment of a range of cancer indications, LYT-210, a preclinical therapeutic candidate targeting immunomodulatory gamma delta-1 T cells we are developing for a range of cancer indications and autoimmune disorders and LYT-300, a preclinical therapeutic candidate we are developing for a range of neurological and neuropsychological conditions. Our Wholly Owned Programs also include three discovery platforms: Glyph™ – our synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform – and Orasome™ – our oral biotherapeutics platform – both of which leverage absorption of dietary lipids to traffic therapeutics via the lymphatic system, and our meningeal lymphatics discovery research program for treating neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory diseases. Key developments included the following:

Program Highlights

LYT-100

In November 2020, we announced the completion of a Phase 1 randomized, double-blind multiple ascending dose and food effect study of LYT-100, which was initiated in March 2020. The study demonstrated favorable proof-of-concept for LYT-100’s tolerability and pharmacokinetic, or PK, profile.

In December 2020, we announced the initiation of a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of LYT-100 in adults with Long COVID respiratory complications and related sequelae. Topline results are expected in the second half of 2021.

In December 2020, we announced the initiation of a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of LYT-100 in patients with breast cancer-related, upper limb secondary lymphedema. Topline results are expected in the first half of 2022.

We are planning registration-enabling studies of LYT-100 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and potentially other progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases, or PF-ILDs, and we expect to provide additional guidance later this year.

LYT-200

In December 2020, we announced the initiation of our Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate LYT-200 as a potential treatment for metastatic solid tumors, with topline results anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2021. The primary objective of the Phase 1 portion of the adaptive Phase 1/2 trial is to assess the safety and tolerability of escalating doses of LYT-200 in order to identify a dose to carry forward into the Phase 2 portion of the trial. The Phase 1 portion will also assess the PK and pharmacodynamic, or PD, profiles of LYT-200. Pending favorable topline results, we intend to initiate the Phase 2 expansion cohort portion of the trial, which is designed to evaluate LYT-200 either alone and/or in combination with chemotherapy and anti-PD-1 therapy for the treatment of multiple solid tumor types, including pancreatic cancer and cholangiocarcinoma, or CCA.

In June 2020, we presented a scientific poster for LYT-200 at the American Association for Cancer Research, or AACR, 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting. New preclinical results were presented that established galectin-9 as a novel target for cancer immunotherapy.

LYT-300 and the Glyph™ Technology Platform

We are advancing our Glyph technology platform, which is designed to employ the body’s natural lipid absorption and transport process to orally administer drugs via the lymphatic system. We have successfully extended the platform to encompass more than 20 molecules as well as a range of novel linker chemistries that have demonstrated promising lymphatic targeting in preclinical studies. Our most advanced Glyph candidate, LYT-300, is an oral form of allopregnanolone, an FDA-approved drug, which is a natural neurosteroid that we believe may be applicable to a range of neurological conditions. We expect to initiate a clinical trial with LYT-300 by the end of 2021.

In the February 2021 post-period, preclinical proof-of-concept for our Glyph technology was published in the Journal of Controlled Release. The results demonstrate the ability of this platform to directly target gut lymphatics with an orally dosed small molecule immunomodulator.

Orasome™ Technology Platform

We progressed our Orasome technology platform, which utilizes multiple vesicle components, including those isolated from milk. Our Orasome vesicles are being designed to transport macromolecular medicines to selected mucosal cell types of the intestinal tract. In 2021, we expect preclinical proof-of-concept data and anticipate additional preclinical results from a non-human primate proof-of-concept study. This work could lay the foundation for investigational new drug, or IND, application enabling clinical studies for one or more additional therapeutic candidates to be included in our Wholly Owned Pipeline.

Corporate Highlights

On November 16, 2020, we commenced trading of American Depository Shares, or ADSs, on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “PRTC” (the “U.S. Listing”). In addition to the U.S. Listing, we maintain our premium listing on the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Our ticker symbol in the UK is also PRTC, and we are a member of the FTSE250 index.

In October 2020, we announced the appointment of biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to our board of directors. Ms. Shaw brings extensive experience in biotherapeutics, strategic leadership, financial and business development and a dedication to improving patients’ lives to our board of industry leaders.

In the January 2021 post-period, we announced that George Farmer, Ph.D., was appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Farmer is responsible for all aspects of our finances, including capital markets strategy and execution, strategic and financial planning and financial reporting.

Financial Highlights

In 2020, we sold shares in our Founded Entities for cash consideration of $350.6 million, while in the February 2021 post-period we sold an additional one million shares in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. for cash consideration of $118 million.

PureTech level cash and cash equivalents were $443.4 million as of March 31, 2021 1 and $349.4 million as of December 31, 2020 2 . We extended our cash runway guidance by one year into the first quarter of 2025.

and $349.4 million as of December 31, 2020 . We extended our cash runway guidance by one year into the first quarter of 2025. Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, which includes cash held at the PureTech level and at Controlled Founded Entities, were $486.5 million as of March 31, 2021 3 and $403.9 million as of December 31, 2020 4 .

and $403.9 million as of December 31, 2020 . PureTech’s Founded Entities raised $247.8 million in 20205 and an additional $473.2 million in the 2021 post-period6, almost all of which came from third parties.

Significant regulatory, clinical and financial momentum across PureTech’s Founded Entities8

PureTech’s Founded Entities have made significant progress advancing 22 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, of which two have been cleared for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and granted marketing authorization in the European Economic Area and 13 are clinical stage. Key developments included the following:

Founded Entities in which PureTech has a controlling interest or the right to receive royalties, in order of development stage:

Gelesis, Inc. (PureTech ownership: 19.3%; We also have a right to royalty payments as a percentage of net sales) In June 2020, Gelesis received approval to market Plenity ®9 with a Conformité Européenne, or CE, Mark as a class III medical device indicated for weight loss in overweight and obese adults with a Body Mass Index, or BMI, of 25-40 kg/m 2 , when used in conjunction with diet and exercise. In addition to its U.S. FDA clearance, Gelesis is now able to market Plenity ® throughout the European Economic Area and in other countries that recognize the CE Mark. Gelesis plans to bring Plenity to the U.S. first, where it has been available to a limited extent since the second half of 2019 through an early experience program and since 2020 via a beta launch while the company ramps up its commercial operations and inventory for a broader launch in the second half of 2021. In just one month of limited promotion and marketing investment during the limited launch, Gelesis acquired more new patients on Plenity, than any other branded prescription in the weight loss market. Gelesis also plans to seek FDA input on the requirements for expanding the Plenity label for treating adolescents. In June 2020, Gelesis announced a partnership with China Medical System Holdings Ltd., or CMS, for the commercialization of Plenity in China. Through the terms of the deal, CMS provided $35 million upfront in a combination of licensing fees and equity investment, with the potential for an additional $388 million in future milestone payments as well as royalties. In the second half of 2020, Gelesis initiated a Phase 3 study of GS500 in functional constipation. In November 2020, Gelesis’ collaborator Alessandra Silvestri, Ph.D., of the Laboratory of Mucosal Immunology and Microbiota at Humanitas Research Hospital, presented a poster on the therapeutic benefits of Gel-B (GS300) at The Liver Meeting, the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, or AASLD, annual conference. The data demonstrated that, in a preclinical model, the proprietary therapeutic candidate reversed the damage to the intestines induced by a high fat diet and Gelesis believes that therapies exploiting the gut liver axis may offer a unique treatment option for metabolic liver disorders. Also in November 2020, Gelesis presented three posters at ObesityWeek 2020, the annual congress of The Obesity Society. Presentations included new data that showed that prediabetes and impaired beta cell function were associated with a dysfunctional gut barrier, a potential precursor to metabolic diseases; an additional analysis of Gelesis’ pivotal GLOW study suggested fasting plasma glucose levels and insulin resistance could be strong predictors of weight loss with Plenity; and a new in vitro beverage interaction study that demonstrated Plenity’s hydrogel maintained its properties in the presence of alcoholic or acidic drinks. In September 2020, Gelesis delivered one oral presentation and two poster presentations showcasing notable efficacy data for Plenity® at the European and International Congress on Obesity, or ECO-ICO 2020. In March 2020, Gelesis was named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (PureTech ownership: 8.2%; We also have a right to royalty payments as a percentage of net sales) In June 2020, Karuna announced next steps in the EMERGENT program, the clinical program evaluating KarXT for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia, following the completion of a successful End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA. In December 2020, Karuna announced the initiation of the Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial, the first of two Phase 3 five-week inpatient trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of KarXT for the treatment of acute psychosis in adults with schizophrenia. In May 2020, Karuna presented data from EMERGENT-1, the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KarXT for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology, or ASCP, 2020 Annual Meeting. The poster and oral presentation detailed new and previously reported efficacy and safety data from the Phase 2 clinical trial. In the first quarter of the 2021 post-period, Karuna announced the initiation of the Phase 3 EMERGENT-4 trial, a 52-week, outpatient, open-label long-term safety and tolerability extension trial of EMERGENT-2 and EMERGENT-3. In the February 2021 post-period, Karuna announced that results from the EMERGENT-1 Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KarXT for the treatment of schizophrenia were published in the New England Journal of Medicine , or NEJM.

Follica, Incorporated (PureTech ownership: 78.2%; We also have a right to royalty payments as a percentage of net sales) In June 2020, Follica announced the completion of a successful End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for its lead program to treat male androgenetic alopecia, which supports the progression into Phase 3 development. The initiation of a Phase 3 registration program in male androgenetic alopecia is expected in 2021. In December 2020, Follica announced the publication of a pilot study evaluating scalp skin disruption to promote hair growth in female pattern hair loss, or FPHL, in International Journal of Women’s Dermatology. The pilot study, led by Maryanne M. Senna, M.D., an Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School, demonstrated the treatment promoted hair growth over a four-month course of treatment. In the January 2021 post-period, Follica announced the appointment of two leaders in aesthetic medicine and dermatology to its Board of Directors. Tom Wiggans, former CEO of Dermira, joined as Executive Chairman with over 30 years of experience leading biopharmaceutical companies from the start-up stage to global commercialization, and Michael Davin, former CEO of Cynosure, joined as an Independent Director with over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry.

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc. (PureTech ownership: 49.5%) In June 2020, Vedanta announced topline Phase 1 clinical data in healthy volunteers, which showed that VE202, Vedanta’s orally-administered live biotherapeutic product, or LBP, candidate for inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, was generally well-tolerated at all doses studied and demonstrated durable and dose-dependent colonization. The trial was conducted by Janssen Research & Development, LLC, and a more complete study dataset and analyses will be submitted to a peer-reviewed journal. Vedanta expects to advance VE202 into a Phase 2 study for IBD in 2021. Vedanta has regained full rights to the program and will owe Janssen single-digit royalty payments on net sales of a commercialized product. In the January 2021 post-period, Vedanta announced a $25 million investment from Pfizer as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative. The proceeds will fund the Phase 2 study of VE202 in IBD. Vedanta will retain control of all its programs and has granted Pfizer a right of first negotiation on VE202. In October 2020, additional data from a Phase 1 clinical study of VE202 in healthy volunteers was presented by Janssen Research & Development, LLC, at United European Gastroenterology, or UEG, Week 2020. The new UEG Week data presentation focused on the kinetics and durability of colonization from an 11-strain consortium of VE202 under various dosing and pre-treatment regimens. Vedanta has also continued to progress its three ongoing clinical trials of VE303, VE416 and VE800. In 2021, Vedanta anticipates topline results from a Phase 2 trial of VE303 in high-risk Clostridioides difficile infection, or CDI and a first-in-patient clinical trial of VE800 in combination with Bristol- Myers Squibb’s checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo® (nivolumab) in patients with select types of advanced or metastatic cancer. Topline results from a Phase 1/2 trial of VE416 for food allergy are expected in 2022. In June 2020, Vedanta strengthened its balance sheet with an additional $12 million in new equity and R&D collaboration funds, bringing its total Series C round to $71.1 million. In September 2020, Vedanta announced it has been awarded funding of $7.4 million, with the potential for up to an additional $69.5 million, from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, to advance clinical development of VE303 for high-risk CDI. Vedanta is the first-ever recipient of a BARDA award in the microbiome field.

Sonde Health, Inc. (PureTech ownership: 44.6%) In July 2020, Sonde launched Sonde One for Respiratory, a new voice-enabled health detection and monitoring app, to potentially help employers improve employee safety, meet government mandates and satisfy their own administrative needs as they reopen office doors in a COVID-19 environment. In August 2020, Sonde acquired NeuroLex Labs, a leading voice-enabled survey and data acquisition platform. The transaction did not involve any financial participation from PureTech. In November 2020, Sonde announced the launch of a new Developer Portal that provides organizations with access to Sonde’s advanced vocal biomarker-based health check technology. As part of the launch, Sonde has introduced a new self-serve application programming interface, or API, and documentation to allow developers to quickly, easily, and autonomously integrate Sonde’s voice-enabled respiratory symptoms checker into their own iOS and Android mobile applications. Sonde has collected over one million voice samples from over 80,000 subjects as a part of the ongoing validation of its platform, and it has also initiated research and development to expand its proprietary technology into Alzheimer’s disease, or AD, respiratory and cardiovascular disease, as well as other health and wellness conditions, including mental health.

Alivio Therapeutics, Inc. (PureTech ownership: 78.0%) Alivio continued to advance its targeted disease immunomodulation platform for the potential treatment of chronic and acute inflammatory disorders. Alivio expects an IND filing for ALV-107 for interstitial cystitis or bladder pain syndrome, or IC/BPS, in 2021 and an IND for ALV-304 in IBD in 2023. Alivio is also evaluating the potential application of its proprietary platform to enable the oral administration of biologics in additional indications. In October 2020, Alivio announced a $3.3 million U.S. Department of Defense, or DoD, Technology/Therapeutic Development Award to advance its therapeutic candidate, ALV-304, for the treatment of IBD. The funds will support Alivio’s preclinical research and development activities to potentially enable the IND filing.

Entrega, Inc. (PureTech ownership: 72.9%) Entrega continued to advance its platform for the oral administration of biologics, vaccines and other drugs that are otherwise not efficiently absorbed when taken orally.



