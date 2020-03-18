Pro7ect Announces Producer Line Up and 2020 Dates At Rockfield’s Coach House Studio

Pro7ect, the creative retreat that brings top songwriters and producers together to write and record great music, is moving to Wales for 2020 – it’s 7th consecutive year – for an eight day residency in the stunning surroundings of Rockfield Studios.

Rockfield’s world famous Coach House Studios, where artists such as Oasis, Bullet for My Valentine, Sepultura and Simple Minds have recorded, will form the base for this inspirational collaborative event where participants work with top producers to write and record a track a day.

“We are delighted that Rockfield’s Coach House Studios will be our base for 2020,” says Pro7ect’s Creative Director Lisa Fitzgibbon. “The studio has an incredible live room and a control room packed with amazing equipment, including some really rare vintage pieces. It is exactly the right kind of space to inspire imagination, which is what Pro7ect is all about, and we anticipate that this year’s retreat will be phenomenal in terms of output and creativity.”

Taking place in September 2020, Pro7ect will run two residential sessions across eight days – the first from September 7th-11th (leaving on the morning of the 11th) and the second from September 11th-15th (arriving on the evening of the 11th). The sessions will be separated by a one day Masterclass on the 11th, which is open to people who want to find out more about the Pro7ect experience before committing to a full three-day retreat.

Since its formation in 2012, Pro7ect has attracted many A-list producers who work with participants to capture the best possible recording of their songs. These have included Youth (Sir Paul McCartney/The Verve/Echo & The Bunnymen/The Orb), Roni Size (Reprazent, Method Man, Zac de la Rocha), Mercury Music Prize winner Tavin Singh, John Fortis (Razorlight, Ellie Goulding, Yellowdays), Andrew Levy (Brand New Heavies), Iain Archer (Snow Patrol, James Bay, Jake Bugg) and Matty Benbrook (Paulo Nutini, LENA, Rebecca Ferguson, Beverely Knight).

This year’s Headline producers include Greg Haver, an award winning producer/engineer who has worked with artists such as the Manic Street Preachers, Melanie C, INME, Opshop, John Cale, Catatonia and Super Furry Animals; Stew Jackson, writer and producer for Massive Attack and Nick Cave and a founding member of Phantom Limb, and Gethin Pearson, who recently produced and mixed Badly Drawn Boy’s new single Is This A Dream? and has also produced tracks for artists such as To Kill A King, KELE and JAWS. Pro7ect’s 2020 line up is completed by Lisa Fitzgibbon, who is not only the creative inspiration behind this event, but also a talented producer and singer/songwriter.

“The Pro7ect experience is highly collaborative and often results in a large volume of material being written and recorded in a very short space for time,” Fitzgibbon says. “Participants work with the producers to write and record a track a day for three days. The teams are changed each day and every evening there is a feedback session where teams play the result of their day’s work to the entire group.”

Space for this creative event are limited and usually sell out fast. This year is likely to be even more popular as many people will be inspired by the stunning Rockfield location. Each residential session costs £1,595.00, which incudes four night’s accommodation, three writing days, three home cooked melas each day, the studio and the headline producer. The cost of attending the one-day Masterclass on September 11th is £350, which includes lunch.

For more information and to apply for a place, please visit www.pro7ect.com

-ends-

About Pro7ect:

Pro7ect is a global network of musical professionals that facilitate creative opportunities for songwriters, producers and musicians to collaborate at residential writing retreats. We inspire musical collaboration.

www.pro7ect.com

To listen to tracks written and recorded at previous Pro7ect events:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/d3d0xz06lbu1t9u/AABWWPIHKt4CSF9mmX8_eHcZa?dl=0





