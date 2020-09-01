Prism Sound Appoints Trimac Products As Its Indian Distributor

India’s pro audio community can now access Prism Sound’s high quality range of converters and audio interfaces through Trimac Products Private Limited (www.trimacppl.com), a leading audio company with offices in Dehli, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

With over 400 channel partners and representation for more than 20 pro audio brands, Trimac is ideally placed to bring the benefits of Prism Sound technology to the Indian market.

Pankaj Kumar, Trimac’s Chief Operating Officer, says: “Prism Sound’s products complement the products we already distribute and are a valuable and marketable addition to our roster. We are delighted to be able to offer this high end solution to our customers, many of whom are professional studios and hobbyist musicians. We also have customers in the education sector and we look forward to introducing them to the Prism Sound range.”

Alongside its sales business Trimac, in association with its channel partners, is also involved in studio design and installation. The company has a strong reputation for customer service and support and prides itself on providing efficient and reliable marketing services to the local dealers it works with.

“As a brand, Prism Sound is well known in among Indian pro audio professionals, but we feel there is still plenty of support we can give the brand, particularly in terms of bringing its products to the attention of the younger generation of producers, which is an area where we have good contacts,” Kumar says.

Mark Evans, Prism Sound’s Sales Director, adds: “We are very pleased to welcome Trimac as our new partner in India and we look forward to working with them in the future. Trimac’s excellent reputation across a number of market sectors can only be of benefit to the Prism Sound brand.”

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio hardware and software for music and sound production for the music, film, television, radio and multi-media markets and a range of specialized measurement equipment used in audio equipment development, manufacturing, system building and maintenance. The company’s product range includes a range of audio interfaces covering applications from desktop or mobile recording & production to major studio facilities. Prism Sound also produces the SADIE audio production workstation software used by major national broadcasters such as the BBC, as well as many of the world’s leading mastering houses and classical or live music recording engineers.

For more information: www.prismsound.com