Pliant Technologies Brings High Density Mode to InfoComm 2022

CrewCom and CB2 Intercom Systems Now Equipped with High Density Mode

LAS VEGAS, MAY 9, 2022 — Pliant Technologies will showcase High Density mode for both its CrewCom and CrewCom CB2 wireless intercom systems at InfoComm 2022 (Booth W2530). The new High Density mode is a selectable mode of operation that greatly increases user densities.

For CrewCom, this new software-selectable mode supports up to 32 Radio Packs (RPs) on a single Radio Transceiver (RT) while dynamically allowing any four of the RPs to communicate in full-duplex across four available talk paths. For CB2, the High Density mode supports up to 16 Radio Packs (RPs) on a single BaseStation. In addition, users will have the flexibility to deploy Normal Mode, High Density Mode, or both at the same time providing adaptability for application-specific setups.

“We are happy to announce our new High Density mode for the CrewCom and CB2 intercom systems to the InfoComm attendees,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “New and existing users can download this new firmware update free of charge. With the new firmware, users will have an enhanced experience at an amazing value for both our flagship CrewCom (firmware v1.10) and CrewCom CB2 (firmware v1.1) professional wireless intercoms.”

The latest member of the CrewCom family, the new full-duplex, install-friendly and feature-packed CrewCom CB2 is an ideal solution for small to mid-level applications requiring a reliable, great sounding wireless intercom with excellent RF coverage and range. Available in both 2.4GHz and 900MHz (where legal) frequency options as well as 900MHz Oceania and 2.4GHz CE compliant models, the system includes the CrewCom CB2 basestation and up to six normal mode or 16 High Density mode CRP-12 radio packs to create a powerful but economical wireless intercom system. Two CB2 base stations can be combined to double that capacity. The latest wireless intercom system from Pliant provides customers with great sound and performance including two intercom channels as well as interconnectivity to all industry standard two- and four-wire intercom systems.

CrewCom is an innovative, professional wireless system featuring excellent 7KHz voice quality with 4-conference or 2-conference full-duplex Radio Packs, Seamless Roaming, the highest density of users in the industry, and a host of user features. CrewCom is based on a versatile decentralized, highly scalable network platform. CrewCom wireless products easily put dependable RF coverage where needed.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.