Phunware Releases “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App Update for Android on Google Play

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced a new release of its mobile application software, Healthy Spaces, on Google Play for Android so individuals and businesses can easily schedule gatherings and enable contactless check-in to screen attendees before or upon arrival at venues and facilities.

Healthy Spaces allows users to build and maintain health profiles to include tracking, recording and evaluating key medical activities, habits and symptoms. Mobile application users can then create, manage and join groups across their professional and social networks for easy monitoring and check-ins. The mobile application user profiles help to maintain healthy spaces by making key health attributes such as daily temperature easily accessible for review, prior to safely gathering or interacting with larger groups of people.

“People are excited to be social again and businesses need tools like Healthy Spaces that will allow them to operate in a safer and more responsible manner,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “With this latest release, any individual or business can use Healthy Spaces to seamlessly screen people before an event, a day at work or even a well-deserved night out.”

In addition to being available as a stand-alone mobile application portfolio, Healthy Spaces will soon be available for integration into existing iOS and Android mobile applications using a proprietary Software Development Kit (SDK). Existing Phunware customers will be able to leverage the Healthy Spaces SDK and access additional features through the Company’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) cloud platform for mobile, enabling safer returns to work for businesses, returns to campus for academic institutions and returns to being social for other groups and organizations.

Capabilities of MaaS, with the addition of the Healthy Spaces SDK, will include, but will not be limited to:

Providing individuals and groups with pre-screening guidelines and questions upon arrival at a location

Tracking important health, habits and risk information among individuals and groups through user profiles

Scheduling, reviewing and determining if an individual or group is approved to gather based on health attributes and their associated potential risks

Managing and enforcing social distancing and health protocols, including proactive and reactive messaging, reminders and notifications

Monitoring and tracing movements and activities (subject to both facility readiness and the integration of Phunware’s MaaS Location Based Services SDK)

Click here to learn more about how Healthy Spaces can help businesses and individuals be together apart and safely together. Healthy Spaces is also available for download on the Apple App Store for iOS as well. The Company expects to release this new update for iOS users by the end of the month.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

