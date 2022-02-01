Panasas Expands Partner Ecosystem, Driving Significant Year-Over-Year Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panasas®, the data engine for innovation, today announced significant growth of its partner ecosystem, resulting in 50% year-over-year growth in total partners since the launch of the company’s new channel strategy in May 2022. In addition, over 50% of Panasas’ total revenue in the past year was partner-driven, with nearly 20% of that revenue being net new logos. With the increasing demand for high-performance computing (HPC) data solutions, this growth reflects the market’s recognition of Panasas’ innovative product portfolio.

The Panasas partner ecosystem includes a diverse range of resellers, distributors, and technology partners who are committed to delivering industry-leading solutions to customers worldwide. The enhanced channel strategy introduced last year offered new resources, tools, and incentives to help Panasas partners solve their customers’ toughest HPC challenges and discover new revenue opportunities.

“Our partners play a vital role in our ability to help enterprises address their high-performance computing challenges, and we’re thrilled to see the growth opportunities this ecosystem has experienced and the impact it has had on our business success,” stated Mike Sheppard, Director of Channels and Alliances at Panasas. “These results speak to the crucial role our partners play in not just our success, but the success of our global customers. Our partners’ contributions have been instrumental in driving our revenue and market share, and we remain committed to their success and expanding our channel program even further.”

TVAR Solutions, a leading provider of solutions that address complex computing infrastructure challenges in the federal sector, is one of the longstanding Panasas partners that have benefited from the enhancements to the Panasas partner program. “We are thrilled with the changes Panasas has made to elevate their partner program,” said Sam O’Daniel, VP of Civilian Sales at TVAR Solutions. “Panasas’ ability to simply and effectively manage massive volumes of data and easily scale to meet the future data storage needs of our customers played a big factor in our success over the last few years.”

Penguin Solutions, an SGH Company and a leader in HPC and AI technologies, provides solutions and services to accelerate digital transformation for its customers. Penguin is another Panasas partner that contributes to the company’s extended reach. “We are proud to be a Panasas partner, and we have been impressed with the level of support and resources they provide, which make them effortless to work with in the channel,” said Tom Ireland, VP of Sales for Penguin Computing. “Panasas delivers excellent service and support to its customers, and their commitment to our joint success is evident in the results we have achieved together.”

As Panasas continues to invest in its channel program, it is well-positioned to capitalize on the market’s growth opportunities and further expand its customer base. The company’s commitment to its partners and customers is a testament to its dedication to providing the best possible data management and storage solutions for today’s evolving HPC workflows.

Panasas will be showing at ISC High Performance 2023 in Hamburg, Germany, from May 22—25th at Booth #G713.

About Panasas

Panasas builds a portfolio of data solutions that deliver exceptional performance, unlimited scalability, and unparalleled reliability – all at the best total cost of ownership and lowest administrative overhead. The Panasas data engine accelerates AI and high-performance applications in manufacturing, life sciences, energy, media, financial services, and government. The company’s flagship PanFS® parallel file system and ActiveStor® storage solutions uniquely combine extreme performance, scalability, and security with the reliability and simplicity of a self-managed, self-healing architecture. The Panasas data engine solves the world’s most challenging problems: curing diseases, designing the next jetliner, creating mind-blowing visual effects, and using AI to predict new possibilities. For more information, visit. www.panasas.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

