OLB Group Simplifies Social Media App Payment Acceptance for Merchants

SecurePay™ Payment Gateway rolls out direct payment processing integrations with leading social media apps including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok and Skype

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$applepay #3DSecure—The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small and mid-size merchants, announced its SecurePay payment gateway now provides merchants of every size with seamless payment acceptance through popular social media platforms and lifestyle apps. SecurePay’s direct integration at the payment gateway assures efficient and secure payment processing for customers wishing to make purchases without leaving a favorite app.

Supporting “buy button” features within apps including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok and Skype, SecurePay securely manages transactions through the appropriate processing channels, returning approval authorization to the seller and buyer through the original app.

“Merchants of every size and business model are connecting and doing business across a multitude of channels, including social media,” said Ronny Yakov, Chief Executive Officer for OLB Group. “Providing the ability to accept payment within social media apps allows greater flexibility to meet customers where they are, while completing transactions simply and safely. Whether the merchant sends a payment link in Instagram or accepts an Apple Pay® payment at a kiosk or in store, SecurePay handles all the backend details, keeping all parties protected and happy.”

SecurePay also provides direct Apple Pay and Google Pay® integration alongside card-based payment processing.

Merchants interested in implementing omnicommerce services or accepting social payments together with other payment types can set up an account at https://cardaccept.com/#contact

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit www.olb.com or www.olb.com/investors-data.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a payment facilitator and commerce service provider that delivers cloud-based merchant services for web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations. OLB provides a seamless, end-to-end digital commerce solution that includes site creation, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, outbound marketing, sales reporting, and fundraising. With services from private label shopping sites designed to maintain the unique look or feel of the merchant website, to order fulfillment and customer service, OLB remains invisible to the user and promotes the merchant’s brand with market-leading technology and solutions. For more information about solutions, services, or to find a reseller, please visit www.olb.com. Investor information is available at www.olb.com/investors-data.

