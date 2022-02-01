Nyriad and DigitalGlue Partner to Enable Creatives to Optimize Resources, Eliminate Costly Delays In Post-Production and Deliver Great Content On Deadline and On Budget

Nyriad UltraIO Data Storage System Combined with the creative.space Platform Delivers Exceptional Performance, Resiliency, Efficiency and Ease-of-Use

AUSTIN, Texas & MURRIETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nyriad® and DigitalGlue are partnering to dramatically improve the performance, resilience, and efficiency of media production workflows while removing complex IT-centric tasks and simplifying them with a streamlined user experience. In doing so, creatives and contributors will be able to optimize resources, eliminate costly delays in post-production, and deliver great content on deadline and on budget.

Nyriad’s UltraIO™ data storage system uses the processing power of GPUs and advanced algorithms to deliver exceptional performance, resilience, and efficiency. DigitalGlue’s creative.space platform is purpose-built to make enterprise storage simple to use and manage without the need for specialized knowledge or a dedicated IT department. By combining the two solutions, creatives and contributors can deploy, manage and elastically scale their production workflows quickly, easily and affordably.

“DigitalGlue’s creative.space software coupled with Nyriad’s UltraIO storage system offers high performance, unbeatable data protection, and unmatched value at scale,” said Sean Busby, DigitalGlue’s President. “The solution eliminates the compromise between cost and quality while providing creative teams complete control over their valuable media.”

“The UltraIO and creative.space solutions solve the unique needs of creatives and contributors while satisfying the technical and operational challenges faced by traditional IT organizations,” said Derek Dicker, CEO, Nyriad. “Performance rivals flash-based systems, the efficiency and resiliency are equal to or better than the top-tier storage platforms on the market – and the ease with which users can manage multiple petabytes of data is extraordinary.”

The joint Nyriad UltraIO and DigitalGlue creative.space solution delivers:

Performance – With high read and write bandwidth capabilities, creative.space plus the UltraIO platform removes storage as a bottleneck so that artists can invest their creative energy in the quality of their content. Editing inline without the need to copy data between file systems or create lower resolution proxies can save many hours of wasted time and reduce the number of files to manage.

– With high read and write bandwidth capabilities, creative.space plus the UltraIO platform removes storage as a bottleneck so that artists can invest their creative energy in the quality of their content. Editing inline without the need to copy data between file systems or create lower resolution proxies can save many hours of wasted time and reduce the number of files to manage. Resilience – The UltraIO system can withstand up to 20 drives failing simultaneously with no data loss while maintaining 95% of its maximum throughput, which allows teams to work unhindered. Combining this with the proactive support from creative.space and Nyriad, the solution provides customers with peace of mind that their data and workloads are protected while not compromising the performance required.

– The UltraIO system can withstand up to 20 drives failing simultaneously with no data loss while maintaining 95% of its maximum throughput, which allows teams to work unhindered. Combining this with the proactive support from creative.space and Nyriad, the solution provides customers with peace of mind that their data and workloads are protected while not compromising the performance required. Efficiency – UltraIO storage allows customers to use up to 90% of the raw capacity deployed in the environment, a level of efficiency that is largely unmatched in the storage market today. Tools available in the creative.space software suite reduce operational and management overhead. While reducing the amount of raw capacity needed to purchase, UltraIO’s efficient platform also reduces the carbon footprint of storage by up to 70% compared to competitors’ platforms of similar performance and capacity.

– UltraIO storage allows customers to use up to 90% of the raw capacity deployed in the environment, a level of efficiency that is largely unmatched in the storage market today. Tools available in the creative.space software suite reduce operational and management overhead. While reducing the amount of raw capacity needed to purchase, UltraIO’s efficient platform also reduces the carbon footprint of storage by up to 70% compared to competitors’ platforms of similar performance and capacity. Simplicity and Ease of Deployment – The combination of creative.space and the UltraIO storage platform is simple and easy to manage, deploying seamlessly into customers’ environments without the need to refresh or replace existing technologies. The combined solution immediately begins to enable operational simplicity and flexibility, providing opportunities to consolidate and streamline many production tasks such as rendering, streaming, non-linear editing, content ingest, and active archive, among others, into a single, easy-to-use platform.

To learn more about the joint Nyriad UltraIO and DigitalGlue creative.space solution, please visit: https://www.nyriad.io/nyriad-and-digitalglue-solution-brief/ and/or https://www.creative.space/partnerships/nyriad.

Attending the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada (April 16-19, 2023)? Swing by the Nyriad Booth #N1029 to see the joint UltraIO and creative.space solution live and in action!

Tweet this: @nyriad and @digitalglueinc Partner to Enable Creatives to Optimize Resources, Eliminate Costly Delays In Production, and Deliver Great Content On Deadline and On Budget https://www.nyriad.io/newsroom/

About DigitalGlue

From the lens of the camera to the viewer’s screen, DigitalGlue is a true glass-to-glass systems integrator, partnering with trusted vendors and supplying the equipment necessary to enable the production and distribution of digital video to billions of viewers each day.

Its innovative storage offering, creative.space®, is purpose-built to make enterprise storage simple to use and manage without the need for specialized knowledge, giving content creators complete control over their projects by removing technology roadblocks so they can do what they do best: create. As a trusted systems integrator for companies such as The Home Depot, Coca-Cola Studios, Crew Cuts, Brat TV, and Trinity Broadcasting Network, the DigitalGlue team has over two decades of real-world experience transforming ideas into tangible results and helping clients turn assets into revenue.

About Nyriad

Nyriad® has unleashed the power and speed of GPUs combined with CPUs to revolutionize how data is stored, accessed and managed. Nyriad’s UltraIO™ software-defined data storage system enables massive amounts of data to be safely and intelligently managed by a single storage platform with a low TCO, while delivering exceptional performance, resiliency and efficiency. With Nyriad, organizations can enhance agility, accelerate innovation and gain the competitive advantage necessary to drive business growth and success. To learn more, please visit: https://www.nyriad.io/.

Follow Nyriad on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Nyriad, UltraIO, and the Nyriad logo are trademarks of Nyriad, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.



©2023 Nyriad, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Nyriad contact:

Nicole Gorman



IGNITE Consulting, for Nyriad



[email protected]

508-397-0131

DigitalGlue contact:

Christina Kennedy



[email protected]

404-444-2250