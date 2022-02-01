Nyriad 2023 NAB Showcase to Highlight How Creatives Can Optimize Resources, Eliminate Costly Delays in Post-Production and Deliver Great Content on Deadline and on Budget

Nyriad Joined by DigitalGlue, RED Digital Cinema and ATTO Technology, to Demonstrate How Creatives Can Seamlessly Leverage These Technologies Together While Enhancing Their Workflow Performance, Resilience, and Efficiency, As Well As Simplifying Their Storage Experience

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nyriad® has announced that it will showcase its UltraIO™ data storage solution at the upcoming 2023 NAB Show, the ultimate gathering of media, entertainment, and technology professionals, highlighting the latest innovations and trends shaping the industry. In addition, during the event taking place April 16-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nyriad will be joined by strategic partners DigitalGlue, RED Digital Cinema and ATTO Technology, to demonstrate the seamless interoperability and the enhanced capabilities of their joint end-to-end solutions.

NAB attendees visiting the Nyriad Booth #N1029 will see first-hand how its cutting-edge, GPU-accelerated technology, the UltraIO storage system, empowers creative professionals to edit high-resolution video (8K and higher) seamlessly, eliminating the need for time-consuming transcoding, proxy creation, or file transfer across the network. This not only saves precious time and money but also enhances the overall efficiency of creative workflows, contributing to the company’s bottom line. By streamlining the editing process, the UltraIO storage system empowers creatives to work more effectively, producing exceptional results and driving business success.

“Nyriad UltraIO storage is important for creatives because it enables them to work with speed, precision, and confidence, allowing them to push their creativity to new heights,” said Andrew Russell, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Nyriad. “With the Nyriad storage system, creatives can access their work quickly, collaborate seamlessly with others, and ensure their data is safe. This ability means that they can focus on the creative process without worrying about technological limitations, enabling them to explore new ideas, experiment with different approaches, and bring their vision to life in ways that were previously impossible.”

In addition, Nyriad Booth #N1029 will also feature interoperability demos with DigitalGlue which will feature its creative.space platform that is purpose-built to simplify how creatives work and collaborate, both onsite and remotely; RED, provider of the most powerful and versatile lineup of cinema cameras in the industry; and ATTO Technology, a global leader in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments.

The joint demo will showcase the capabilities of a RED V-RAPTOR 8K VV camera with a Canon XJ22 Digi-super studio lens, which will be located in Nyriad’s booth along with the UltraIO storage system, creative.space, and ATTO network solutions. The camera will capture video footage, which will then be ingested by a creative.space ROGUE PRO system where it can be utilized onsite. The footage will be replicated seamlessly to a creative.space system that is integrated with a multi-petabyte Nyriad UltraIO data storage system, located in a remote data center in the Bay Area and accessed by ATTO-powered workstations. Attendees will see how the joint solution delivers an efficient and effective end-to-end process for ingesting footage on-location, replicating it to an off-site target, collaborating easily, and facilitating seamless editing across multiple geographically dispersed locations.

In addition, the demonstrations will show:

– Performance – 8K video editing and high-performance networking to increase productivity, from anywhere, at anytime

– Efficiency – optimize resources, eliminate costly delays in post-production, and deliver great content on deadline and on budget

– Resilience – data protected and available in the studio, on location, in post-production houses, and remote editing facilities

– Simplicity – edit while capture; streamlined workflows enable increased quality outcomes and speed time-to-release

“We look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate how the Nyriad UltraIO storage solution works seamlessly with other leading technology solutions,” added Russell. “Seamless integration is the key to unlocking the full potential of data storage for creatives – it allows them to effortlessly collaborate, share, and access their work across multiple devices and platforms without sacrificing performance, efficiency, or resilience. In a world where technology is constantly evolving, the ability of Nyriad to work smoothly with other tools and technologies is essential for creatives to stay ahead of the curve and push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

