NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Cards Now Available at Newegg.com

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #gpu–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4080 graphics cards are now available at Newegg.com.





The GeForce RTX 4080 has 9,728 CUDA cores and 16GB of high-speed Micron GDDR6X memory and with DLSS 3 offers twice as fast performance as today’s games with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and more powerful than the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at lower power, according to NVIDIA.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards are available at https://newegg.io/4080page

Powered by the new ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, the 3rd generation of RTX, GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are beyond fast, giving gamers and creators a quantum leap in performance, AI-powered graphics, and so many more leading platform capabilities. This massive advancement in GPU technology is the gateway to the most immersive gaming experiences, incredible AI features, and the fastest content creation workflows. These GPUs push state-of-the-art graphics into the future.*

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is also intended to help content creators through features that aid in 3D rendering, video editing and graphic design.

Newegg is offering the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 through add-in card providers, including ASUS, GIGABYTE and MSI, while supplies last.

Along with standalone GPU sales, Newegg also has pre-orders available now for both Advanced Battlestations (ABS) desktop gaming PC systems and MSI PC systems with the GeForce RTX 4080 installed, while supplies last:

“We saw incredible customer enthusiasm for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards release last month and we expect the same excitement for the new RTX 4080,” said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg. “For high performance PC users who are looking to upgrade their GPU and push the capabilities farther, the new RTX 4080 from NVIDIA is a great choice.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

* These statements are provided by NVIDIA.

Note: For photos taken by Newegg of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, please visit this online folder: https://newegg.io/4080photos

