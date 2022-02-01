NUGEN Audio Releases Aligner Plug-in

Brand’s Automatic Phase and Alignment Tool is Designed to Speed up Workflow of Audio Professionals

LEEDS, UK, MAY 31, 2023 ― NUGEN Audio announces the full availability of its Aligner plug-in, complete with updated features and functionality. Initially offered as a “stealth” product for NUGEN subscribers who responded to the company’s annual survey, Aligner is now available for anyone to buy, with an improved algorithm from the original release. Designed to enhance the daily workflow of audio engineers with convenience and speed, the plug-in can perfectly align audio with just the touch of a button.

Using more than one microphone to record a sound source will sometimes cause phase or polarity issues between different tracks, due to mic distance or any other factor that causes the audio to reach one track before the other. Oftentimes, this is almost imperceptible, but in many cases, it can result in the recording sounding thin or weak.

“With Aligner, you can avoid fixing these issues manually, which will allow more time for creativity,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, Product Specialist, NUGEN Audio. “It can be utilized in various instances, including when lining up a multitrack recording with microphones at different distances, or where the polarity of one microphone is reversed. Users can also apply the tool to ensure a microphone signal and DI signal are lined up correctly.”

Aligner features two kinds of bypass controls: one for all tracks at once and another for each individual channel. With this plug-in, users can choose which of the audio tracks they want as a reference point for other tracks to align with. Additionally, Aligner includes a polarity parameter to show if any of the tracks switched polarities while employing the plug-in.

For users who prefer to align an audio track on their own, Aligner also provides the option to make sample delay or phase adjustments manually.