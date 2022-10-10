New AI GAN-Powered Virtual Try-on for Hairstyles Solution from Perfect Corp. is Poised to Elevate Hair Salon Experience

Powered by the latest developments in Machine Learning and Generative Adversarial Network technology, the hyper-realistic hairstyle simulator supercharges customer satisfaction, and brings excitement to hair salon visits

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, introduced its new virtual try-on technology for hairstyles. The innovative solution leverages advanced AI technology, including machine learning and Generative Adversarial Network (GAN), to help brands and hair salon businesses provide customers with hyper-realistic hairstyle simulations. This new virtual try-on solution will help consumers visualize how various haircuts look before committing to a certain style, ultimately helping to increase consumer confidence while personalizing the salon experience in an exciting new way.





Virtual Try-on Tech for Hairstyles Provide Consumers with True-to-Life Previews of 12 Hairstyle Makeovers, Including Hair Color

Perfect Corp.’s AI virtual try-on technology for hairstyles allows consumers to experiment with different looks before committing to a new haircut. Users can choose from 12 unique styles, including classic bob cut, bob cut without bangs, curly bob cut, wavy bob cut, short, pixie cut, long curly, long wavy, long wavy with bangs, long straight with bangs, comb over, and buzz cut. The experience is further enhanced with AR hair color try on, delivering a comprehensive suite of hairstyle AR solutions. Featured styles can also be viewed through before and after simulations, helping consumers accurately visualize their next hair transformation. The solution takes the stressful guesswork out of the hairstyle consultation experience, and helps consumers feel confident about their next salon visit.

Cutting-Edge AI, ML, and GAN Technology Ensures Hyper-Realistic Hairstyle Simulations

Perfect Corp.’s AR virtual try-on technology for hairstyles leverages highly-sophisticated AI technology, using the latest developments in machine learning and Generative Adversarial Network setups, to guarantee true-to-life hairstyle simulations. When simulating transitions to shorter haircuts and styles, the advanced AI algorithm is capable of recreating parts of the face, ears, neck, and head to ensure a realistic representation of the end result. The technology also takes hair color, and skin tone into consideration when adapting simulations to each consumer’s unique characteristics, delivering inclusive and impactful AI simulations for all.

Transforming the Hairstyle Consultation Experience with Digital Tech Innovations

“Our goal is to solve consumer pain points through the power of AI and AR technology innovations,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder Alice Chang, “As beauty consumers look to brands and hair salon businesses to provide more personalized and immersive client experiences, Perfect Corp.’s AR virtual try-on solution for hairstyles will offer a game-changing tool to supercharge customer satisfaction.”

To learn more about Perfect Corp.’s AR Virtual Try-On Tool for Hairstyles, please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/virtual-hairstyles

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at [email protected] or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Jacqueline Agudelo at [email protected] or by phone +1 917-935-8232



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at [email protected] or by phone: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Winter Zhang at [email protected] or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



UAE: Moushmi Bhatia at [email protected] or by phone: +971 (0) 56 896 5253



Europe: Jessica Thiant at [email protected]

Mexico: Ingrid Motta at [email protected] or by phone: (+521) 5512491739



United Kingdom: Will Parrott at [email protected]