Nevada Ballet Theatre Partners With PLAYSTUDIOS’ playAWARDS Program

Partnership raises the profile of Nevada Ballet Theatre nationwide, giving gamers an “insider opportunity” for free and discounted tickets and exclusive “behind-the-scenes” experiences

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer of free-to-play mobile games that offer real-world rewards to players, today announced their first-ever partnership with Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT), the largest professional ballet company in the state. NBT will be the newest offering in the Rewards Store, and arrives just in time for the holidays. Beginning December 7, players can redeem Loyalty Points for free and reduced price tickets, as well as to exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences. To kick off the holiday cheer, The Nutcracker will be the premiere production in which players can redeem their points at NBT.

“Nevada Ballet Theatre is a highlight of the Las Vegas cultural scene,” said President of the Americas Region Rob Oseland of PLAYSTUDIOS. “It is a true honor to partner with the ballet, and to offer our players around the world the chance to learn more about this amazing company and to enjoy one of their exceptional productions.”

The Nutcracker is choreographed by James Canfield, with enchanting music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky at the stunning 2,050-seat theater in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center in Las Vegas. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, NBT is proud to partner with PLAYSTUDIOS and welcome their players to experience this magical journey filled with nimble fairies, waltzing flowers, and moonlit snow inside the Art Deco styled theater, heavily influenced by Nevada’s Hoover Dam.

“We are thrilled to embark on a playful new adventure with PLAYSTUDIOS through their colorful and engaging playAWARDS program,” said Nevada Ballet Theatre President and CEO, Beth Barbre. “By allowing players to use their Loyalty Points for a fun night at the ballet, this exciting partnership provides us the opportunity to increase our digital identity as we reach new patrons and supporters of the arts.”

Players can start their holiday shopping for free by redeeming their points in the Rewards Store after earning points playing PLAYSTUDIOS’ award-winning games, including MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Bingo and more, via iOS, Android, and on Facebook in your browser. NBT joins the ranks of PLAYSTUDIOS’ rewards partners, from MGM Resorts International to Wolfgang Puck, to Norwegian Cruise Line, and many more. In addition to The Nutcracker, upcoming performances by NBT include The Wizard of Oz and Blue Until June.

About PLAYSTUDIOS



PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experiences and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About Nevada Ballet Theatre



For five decades, Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) has enriched the lives of the people of Las Vegas through professional Ballet productions, an affiliated Academy offering the highest level of dance training and outstanding education programs for underserved youth. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit performing arts organization and the largest professional ballet company and dance Academy in the state, NBT has been a cultural force since its first performance 50 years ago. The mission of Nevada Ballet Theatre is to educate and inspire statewide, regional and national audiences and vitally impact community life through professional company productions, dance training and Community Education Programs. Nevada Ballet Theatre is the Resident Ballet Company of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

