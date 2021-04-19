Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John to Keynote The ON24 Experience

Marketing visionary to discuss the impact of authentic customer-brand relationships and driving compelling experiences in the era of digital engagement

Leading brands to showcase digital experiences that are creating deeper, personalized connections with audiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalengagement—ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced that Bozoma Saint John, global CMO at Netflix, will be the featured keynote speaker at The ON24 Experience virtual summit. Saint John has been at the forefront of creating innovative customer experiences for some of the world’s most recognizable brands, including Apple, Pepsi, and now Netflix. Widely acknowledged for her leadership and breakthrough marketing approaches, Saint John will participate in a fireside chat sharing insights on how marketing is transforming in the era of digital engagement to drive authentic, diverse, and memorable experiences for audiences.

The ON24 Experience will host thousands of marketing leaders from hundreds of companies discussing their rapid shift to digital-first engagement that is creating compelling experiences across every customer touchpoint. Attendees will hear from more than 30 marketing experts and discover new ways companies are driving deeper, personalized connections with audiences, including:

Salesforce showcasing how they quickly scaled their digital marketing program to support the significant increase in demand for virtual events and webinars.

SAP discussing their system of engagement to connect with broader audiences across multiple industries.

Optum highlighting the marketing and sales technology integrations that helped increase the scale and value of their digital engagement efforts.

Honeywell sharing how the company successfully accelerated its digital transformation initiatives to drive business growth.

“Bozoma Saint John will give marketing and business leaders valuable perspectives into how marketing approaches need to be reimagined in the digital era,” said Steve Daheb, CMO at ON24. “Attendees will find new meaningful ways to create deeper engagement and generate better data to personalize each customer experience.”

The ON24 Experience takes place on April 28, 2021. The virtual summit will feature sessions in tracks focused on customer success creating digital experiences and driving enterprise digital transformation, intelligence and personalization, and product innovation. Learn more, register, and view the agenda at ON24.com/Experience.

