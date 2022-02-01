NeoSpectra by Si-Ware Launches the NeoSpectra LabStore, an Online Marketplace Offering the Largest Collection of NIR Calibration Models

Users of NeoSpectra devices can evaluate, select, and configure validated calibration models built by trusted NIR experts for plug-and-play analysis of a wide range of agricultural, food, and feed products.





MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#foodquality—NeoSpectra by Si-Ware, the creator of NeoSpectra material analysis solutions built on single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers, today announced the release of the first-of-its-kind marketplace of near-infrared (NIR) calibration models with the launch of the NeoSpectra LabStore. Si-Ware is the creator of the world’s most versatile handheld material analyzer. The LabStore marks a key addition to the NeoSpectra product solutions for fast and accurate on-site material analysis.

NIR spectroscopy is a widespread technique trusted by thousands of users daily to provide accurate and reliable analysis in various applications including food, animal feed, grains, agricultural products, flour milling, pharmaceutical, polymers, chemicals, and others. NIR analysis has many advantages, including speed, ease of use, no hazardous chemicals, etc., but it does require calibration models for each application to predict the parameters of interest, such as protein or oil content from the NIR spectral information. However, the development of these models is not an easy task and requires experienced and qualified NIR scientists, chemometricians, or calibration specialists to collect data from a large number of samples with reference values to train and test the models. For these reasons, deployment of NIR spectroscopy outside the lab can be challenging for organizations without the requisite expertise or resources.

The NeoSpectra LabStore represents a complete solution for those challenges. NeoSpectra users now have access to an unprecedented variety of ready-to-use NIR models, and through the LabStore, they can easily compare available models developed by different trusted developers and select the ones that best suit their needs. Once they subscribe to a model, it is automatically available on the NeoSpectra Scan app on their mobile device, ready for real-time analysis.

For NIR model developers such as laboratories, researchers, universities, and companies, the NeoSpectra LabStore can expand the potential reach of their models and produce returns on the investments they have made in their model development.

“The launch of the NeoSpectra LabStore is bringing us one step closer to our vision of bringing easy, accurate NIR analysis to any user no matter where they are or the resources they have available to them,” said Youssri Helmy, CEO of Si-Ware Systems. “We are working closely with trusted partners to continually bring new applications to our NeoSpectra platform. These partners bring their decades of expertise and offer accurate and reliable NIR models at an affordable price. All models are presented to the user in a way that is as easy-to-use as the app stores found on the iOS or Android platforms.”

Today, the LabStore has more than 70 different calibration packages and bundles comprising more than 1,000 prediction models that enable the quantitative determination of parameters like protein, moisture, NDF, starch, fat, and amino acids in forages, animal feed, grains, feed ingredients, pet food, and flour milling. The models are developed on NeoSpectra’s model development platform, by renowned partners such as AUNIR, Dairyland Labs, and NutriControl, from samples collected across different regions and seasons.

In recognition of this milestone, NeoSpectra by Si-Ware has two limited-time offers:

NeoSpectra customers will receive a 30% discount on all models available on the LabStore until October 31, 2022

Two complete packages for the analysis of forages and feeds will be offered with special pricing at the World Dairy Expo, October 2-7, 2022. The packages contain the NeoSpectra Scanner, accessories, and models from either Aunir/AB Vista or Dairyland Laboratories. For more information, see www.si-ware.com/wde.

About NeoSpectra by Si-Ware

NeoSpectra by Si-Ware’s all-in-one, universal material analysis solution platform, built on a family of single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers, enables businesses to bring the lab to the field and makes the concept of analyzing anywhere with high return on investment a reality. Combining portable analyzers that have unprecedented performance and accuracy with the NeoSpectra LabStore, a secure place to discover and download test methods developed by FT-NIR technology experts such as laboratories, researchers, universities, and companies, NeoSpectra by Si-Ware’s solutions deliver instant insights to industries such as agriculture, food, life sciences, and others. NeoSpectra by Si-Ware is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with research and development centers in Paris, France, and Cairo, Egypt. For more information, visit www.Si-Ware.com.

