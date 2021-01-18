mce Appoints Meir Shafran as General Manager of mce North America Operations

Mr. Shafran was promoted from within the ranks after 9 years of dedicated and spotless performance record managing multiple global operator projects

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mce–mce Systems Ltd. (“mce” or the “Company”) the global leader in Mobile Device Lifecycle Management solutions announces today it has appointed Mr. Meir Shafran to undertake the position of General Manager responsible for all North American operations.





Mr. Shafran has been 9 years with mce responsible initially for global customer service and possess deep technical knowledge of the mce advanced technological solutions for operator digital transformation. Mr. Shafran has relocated with his family to the U.S. in order to establish a strong U.S. presence providing best-in-class service to mce’s tier 1 customers in the region.

Mr. Shafran’s recent position was the SVP Customer Success & Device Lifecycle where he focused on making the mce offering an industry-standard for on-device mobile care and digital transformation operator journeys working closely also with leading device vendors such as Apple, Samsung and many others. Mr. Shafran was an integral part of the leadership team that contributed to the paradigm shift in the way mobile care is delivered today to operator customers worldwide.

Yuval Blumental, mce CEO commented: “We strongly believe in promoting talent from within. Meir is a prime example of such talent that has proven himself repeatedly to be an invaluable member of the mce leadership. Global operators love working with him and we expect Meir to build the go-to center of excellence for mce operations in the U.S.”

mce Systems is a software solution and integration provider, specializing in innovative solutions for the consumer technology sector. mce systems enable device lifecycle management, device value optimization, cost reduction and the generation of new business. For the Telecommunications sector, mce delivers Omni-channel capability across on-device, web, call-center, retail and reverse/forward logistic channels. Read more at www.mce.systems

