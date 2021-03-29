McAfee Continues Award Win-Streak, Securing Top Cybersecurity Accolades for its Enterprise Business

Collects numerous awards recognizing top companies, products and programs in the information security industry

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee, (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced its continued award streak—showcasing 10 new wins for its leadership, excellence and results in cybersecurity.

The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named McAfee a winner in its 17th Annual 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. In addition, Cybersecurity Insiders recognized McAfee across multiple categories in its 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, honoring the company with seven total wins.

As an industry-first proactive solution helping enterprises stay ahead of emerging threats, McAfee MVISION Insights was named the Gold Winner for its Cloud Security Solution in the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, a program that highlights companies creating advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others across the industry.

With numerous wins across the “Cybersecurity Product/Service” category, McAfee’s Cybersecurity Excellence Award recognitions for enterprise include:

Gold Winner for Endpoint Security – North America (between 5,000-9,999 employees): McAfee Endpoint (powered by MVISION Insights)

Gold Winner for Cloud Security – ASIA (between 5,000 to 9,999 employees): McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE)

Gold Winner for Cloud Security – North America (between 5,000 to 9,999 employees): McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE)

McAfee was also named the Gold Winner for the Best Cybersecurity Company in North America (between 5,000 to 9,999 employees).

“These recognitions and award wins validate our ongoing commitment to making the world a safer place,” said Shishir Singh, chief product officer, McAfee. “In a highly competitive industry, we are proud to be highlighted at the forefront of so many categories as we strive to provide innovative, trusted, and valued solutions to combat today’s – and tomorrow’s cybersecurity challenges.”

Rounding out recent award wins, McAfee’s MPact partner program received a 5-Star rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide, which is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs. McAfee Endpoint Security was also named a winner of SE Labs’ second annual Best Product Development award, received top honor in both AV-TEST’s endpoint protection category for MacOS and the endpoint protection category for protection against malware infections.

