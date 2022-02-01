Manifest AR-Enabled Platform from Taqtile on Display in Magic Leap Booth at Sea-Air-Space Expo

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week at the Sea-Air-Space show in National Harbor, Maryland (April 3-5), the Manifest® work-instruction platform from Taqtile, Inc. is being demonstrated in the Magic Leap booth (3125). Show attendees will experience how Manifest can assist military staff in the inspection process of complex equipment, such as airplane landing gear.

With a head-mounted display like the Magic Leap 2, the Manifest platform provides instant access to step-by-step work instructions supporting Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO), preventative maintenance, and inspection procedures, as well as training initiatives. For extremely complex tasks, the advanced Manifest platform enables access to real-time remote assistance from knowledge experts who can access “see-what-I-see” video, and guide deskless users with spatially anchored content within the AR environment.

Manifest and the Magic Leap 2 deliver AR-enabled instructions directly to the location of the equipment, resulting in faster and more accurate execution of critical procedures. Through the Manifest platform, military personnel can access essential instructions in intuitive formats, such as step-by-step videos, animated 3D models, detailed holograms, digitized manuals, and other knowledge assets.

“The ability for military personnel to access and put to use spatial content within an AR-environment will dramatically increase operational readiness,” stated Mr. Kelly Malone, Chief Business Officer, Taqtile. “Manifest delivers detailed information directly to the site of the equipment, exactly where the job needs to be done.”

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile equips industrial workers with the tools they need to complete their jobs more efficiently, accurately, and safely. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest® platform is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs and complete complex tasks. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years (2021 and 2022). For more information, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

Contacts

Ray Vincenzo



Taqtile



(206) 290-4431



[email protected]