Knowles Debuts Trio of SiSonic MEMS Microphones for High-Performance Ear & Wearable Solutions

Knowles packs low-power, high-performance technologies for high-growth market opportunities

ITASCA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BalancedArmature–Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, introduces its latest series of SiSonic™ MEMS microphones: Titan (Digital), Falcon (Differential Analog), and Robin (Single Ended Analog). The new trio of microphones provides advanced performance capabilities for space constrained Ear and wearable applications like True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, smart watches, Augmented Reality (AR) glasses and Virtual Reality (VR) headsets.

Each of the new SiSonic microphones is helping raise the standard of audio for today’s on-the-go lifestyle. Robin offers 66dB SNR and clean signals up to 130dB SPL with less than 1 percent distortion. The low distortion in loud environments enables high-fidelity sound capture and superior beamforming performance for the smallest of form factors. A similar level of signal clarity holds true for Falcon, and brings even higher signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) performance of 68.5dB further improving TWS applications like Ambient Awareness with less noise. In critical low frequency and speech band use cases, Falcon delivers 69dB. Likewise, Titan offers similar SNR performance to Falcon, while improving battery life by consuming 60 percent lower current (470uA) than typical digital mics and lowering latency to 3us, making it ideal for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and always-on applications in digital architectures.

“We are excited to kick off the new year with our latest line-up of SiSonic microphones engineered to improve the everyday audio experiences we desire as consumers. We are seeing global brands adopt our new solutions for the added benefits they enable, including higher performance and better clarity as well as longer battery life in more space-efficient form factors,” said Greg Doll, General Manager and Vice President of Product Management for microphones at Knowles.

Typical performance of Titan, Robin and Falcon microphones is listed in the accompanying graphic. For more information, click here: http://knowles.com/SiSonicTrio.

About Knowles



Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, Medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high-performance capacitors and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. For more information, visit knowles.com.

