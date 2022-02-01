Key Insights on Managing Your Data Assets in Your Business

Data asset management is the process of producing value by collecting, monitoring, using, optimizing, and monetizing data assets. In the absence of trustworthy management, any data asset would quickly become a burden. No self-respecting real estate investor, for example, would buy properties, make minor repairs, rent them out, and then neglect them until a disgruntled tenant complained about a problem with the property. As a result, effective administration is necessary to transform your assets into valuable ones.

This is still true when discussing digital assets, even though it is less visible in that context. If you constantly create or acquire new data, you will severely restrict the value you can get from your old data. Unless there is an urgent requirement or issue, the great majority of firms in today’s world just dump information into a data lake or warehouse and forget about it. According to JFrog, it is critical to develop effective knowledge base solutions and data asset management systems to turn these assets into a source of competitive advantage for your business on the market.

Why Does Data Asset Management Matter?

Data management is a critical first step in implementing excellent data analysis at scale, resulting in substantial analytics to add value to your customers and boost your bottom line. When there is great data management, people from all sections of an organization may find and acquire trustworthy data for their inquiries. The following are some of the benefits of using an effective data management solution:

Visibility

The visibility of your company’s data assets may be increased via data management, making it easier for people to access the information they need for future efforts. Data visibility helps your company become more organized and efficient by making it simpler for employees to find the information they need to perform their tasks effectively.

Reliability

The development of data standards and rules and the instilling of trust in the data that your firm depends on to make decisions are both critical components of data management that contribute to error reduction. Moreover, businesses may be better able to respond to market changes and client needs if they have accurate and up-to-date data.

Security and Flexibility

In data management, authentication and encryption strategies prevent data breaches. If the primary source is lost, a good data security solution backs up and makes critical company data available. Security is especially important if your data contains personally identifiable information that must be updated to comply with consumer protection regulations. As for flexibility, by employing repeated activities to maintain proper data and metadata, businesses may successfully boost the quantity of data they keep as well as the number of times it is accessed.

How to Manage Data Assets

Effective management of an organization’s data assets can be accomplished in many different ways, including the following:

Reduce the Cost of Data

Many firms retain a lot of data that is mostly useless, resulting in greater data management expenses. It also costs more to keep, safeguard, and archive all of the company’s idle data. An organization should strive to decrease data management expenditures by removing data that is no longer required. In addition, while collecting new sets of data, a corporation should only invest in sets that it does not already have.

Increase the Value of Existing Data

Finding new paths for mining a company’s data for value is yet another approach to improving the efficiency of data asset management. For example, a company should examine the value that can be extracted from the data that it currently possesses and research if there are further uses for the data that can extract even more value from it. It will likely look into ways to make more money, such as selling the data to other companies legally.

Consider Seriously Data Inventory and Security

The proper storage of data and its security are critical to ensure the data’s integrity. A firm should develop a list of all the data it has, along with a brief description of each kind of data, and maintain this list up-to-date regularly. The description must state how the data is used when it was created, and where it is stored.

Furthermore, the information should be easily accessible to the organization’s employees. If they must have clearance to access the data, the process for acquiring that authorization should be extremely transparent. Furthermore, a company should preserve the data’s legitimacy by limiting access to a small number of employees.